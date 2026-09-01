Cries lead police to abandoned newborn in Chiang Mai

A five-day-old baby girl was found abandoned in roadside grass in Chiang Mai early today, September 1, after a passerby heard her crying and alerted police.

Doi Saket Police Station officers responded at about 5am in Choeng Doi subdistrict, Doi Saket district. After hearing cries coming from grass beside the road, officers used a torch to search the area and found the newborn lying on the ground.

The baby had been wrapped in a brown towel and was crying when she was found. She was immediately taken to Doi Saket Hospital for examination and care.

The baby was estimated to be about five days old. She was found to be in good health overall but was exhausted and remains under close care.

Police have contacted the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to arrange protection and care for the baby.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and surrounding routes to identify the person who left her there. They are also checking with nearby hospitals for records of births within approximately the past week that could provide leads.

Police said they would seek to identify and question the person who abandoned the baby before proceeding with further legal action.

Elsewhere, a foreign couple was arrested for abandoning an infant near a drainage canal in Udon Thani. The baby girl later died despite rescue efforts.

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