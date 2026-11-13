Chiang Mai plans to become Thailand’s astronomy capital

Chiang Dao district in Chiang Mai is being developed as a stargazing destination under a joint initiative by the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which also aims to protect local natural resources and preserve dark skies.

The plan was discussed at a meeting on November 10 at the Princess Sirindhorn AstroPark in Mae Rim district, chaired by Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Bunlue Thammatharanurak.

Representatives from the Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative Organisation, the provincial tourism and sports office, the TAT’s Chiang Mai office, the Chiang Dao Tourism Operators Association, local authorities and the local dark sky network also attended.

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Participants discussed ways to develop sustainable tourism, strengthen local communities and establish Chiang Dao as a high-quality tourist destination.

One part of the initiative is to promote astronomy tourism through an upcoming event, “Chiang Dao Geminid Hunting, Lights Off, Sky Open”, scheduled to take place from the evening of December 13 until the morning of December 14.

The Geminids are among the most reliable annual meteor showers. In December 2023, NARIT said the shower could produce around 120 to 150 meteors per hour after midnight, with meteors visible to the naked eye from dark, open locations.

NARIT aims to establish Chiang Mai as Thailand’s astronomy capital. It is working with the TAT through the Amazing Dark Sky in Thailand programme, which registers locations recognised for their dark skies and conservation efforts.

Several locations in Chiang Dao are already included in the programme’s dark sky conservation register, making the district a potential destination for astronomy tourism.

The upcoming Geminid event organised by NARIT will be held at Chiang Dao Farmstay, starting at 5pm. People interested in attending can check NARIT’s official website for further information.

Registration has not yet opened, and NARIT is expected to announce details at a later date.

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