A seven year old boy, the son of a well-known Muay Thai boxer, escaped from a stolen car at a Chiang Mai traffic light early this morning, November 25, after a Chinese man drove off with him asleep inside.

The incident happened outside a rice porridge restaurant on Chiang Mai-Hang Dong Road at around 2.10am. The vehicle belonged to the boy’s father, a well-known Muay Thai boxer, who reported the theft to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station.

The father had parked outside the restaurant while his son, who also trains in Muay Thai, was sleeping in the vehicle. The Chinese man took the car and drove away with the boy still inside.

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The boy woke up as the car approached an intersection and realised that an unfamiliar man was driving.

When the vehicle stopped at a red light, he made a video call to his mother before opening the door and escaping from the car.

He then called out to a passing woman for help. The woman assisted him and took him back to the restaurant, where he was safely reunited with his parents.

The Chinese man later drove the stolen vehicle back to the same restaurant, where people at the scene restrained him before police arrived and took him into custody.

According to the initial police examination, the man appeared to be under the influence of cannabis and was speaking incoherently.

Police arranged alcohol and drug testing to determine whether he had consumed intoxicating substances.

The boy’s father said he intended to pursue legal action against the man. He feared his son could have been seriously injured if he had not managed to escape.

Mueang Chiang Mai Police said investigators would gather evidence and examine the circumstances of the incident before proceeding with legal action.

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