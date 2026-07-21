Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 3:03 PM
1 minute read
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from บิ๊กเกรียน via Facebook

More than 250 officers raided 18 locations across Chiang Mai yesterday, July 20, as part of a nationwide crackdown on nominee businesses suspected of using Thai nationals to conceal foreign ownership.

The operation, dubbed “Foreign Nominee Network Crackdown Phase 5,” targeted 31 companies identified during a joint investigation into suspected violations of Thailand’s foreign business laws.

Officials said they analysed records from 33,144 registered companies in Chiang Mai and found 4,741 with foreign shareholders. A deeper investigation identified 1,591 directors and shareholders with overlapping links that were considered suspicious.

Investigators later narrowed the probe to 31 companies. They allege that 16 companies used Thai nationals as nominee shareholders, while 15 companies held land despite foreign ownership exceeding 50%.

Police raided 18 sites across Chiang Mai in a major crackdown on businesses suspected of using Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership.
Photo from บิ๊กเกรียน via Facebook

The investigation covers 29 plots of land spanning more than 20 rai, with the combined value of land, buildings and other assets estimated at 633 million baht. Police have filed 31 criminal cases involving 74 suspects.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Court approved 22 arrest warrants and 18 search warrants covering suspects of several nationalities, including Thai, Myanmar, Indian, British and Chinese nationals.

Police said eight suspects had been arrested, comprising one Thai national, two Chinese nationals, two Indian nationals and three Myanmar nationals. Officers are continuing to search for the remaining 14 suspects.

Related Articles

One of the main cases involves a housing estate in Saraphi district, where investigators said they found four companies allegedly using Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership.

Police also searched four properties in Saraphi, seizing houses and land linked to a suspected Chinese nominee network. The seized assets and registered capital were valued at more than 23.6 million baht, police said.

Police raided 18 sites across Chiang Mai in a major crackdown on businesses suspected of using Thai nominees to conceal foreign ownership.
Photo from บิ๊กเกรียน via Facebook

Elsewhere, a police policy adviser has urged the Thai government to “reset Phuket” to tackle nominee networks, warning that the island’s challenges now extend beyond crime and could damage Thailand’s global reputation.

Latest Thailand News
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

30 minutes ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 hour ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

2 hours ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

4 hours ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

4 hours ago
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

5 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

6 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

22 hours ago
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

23 hours ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

1 day ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

1 day ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

1 day ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

1 day ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

1 day ago
Doctor denies ECG request before man&#8217;s death, now suspended | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor denies ECG request before man’s death, now suspended

1 day ago
Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

2 days ago
Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment

2 days ago
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account

2 days ago
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger Entertainment

Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

2 days ago
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger Crime News

Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

2 days ago
Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges

2 days ago
Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu | Thaiger Thailand News

Anutin opens new BOI office in Chengdu

2 days ago
Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pathum Thani volunteers relocate 120 cats before eviction

2 days ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 3:03 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.