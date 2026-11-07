Lightning strike on Chiang Mai field hut kills one, injures villagers

Photo courtesy of MGR Online

A Chiang Mai lightning strike killed one man and injured at least eight other villagers yesterday, November 6, after harvesters crowded into a hut in the middle of a rice field in Mae Chaem district to shelter from a heavy storm. The Mae Chaem District Office said three of the injured were seriously hurt, and all were taken to hospital in the district.

The group had been harvesting rice near Ban Mai Phatthana Santi village in Mae Na Chon subdistrict when heavy rain began at about 3.30pm and drove them into the hut. MGR Online reported that lightning hit the hut at about 4pm, while police said they received the report at 5pm.

Police Colonel Somchai Maimun, the Mae Chaem police chief, went to the scene with officers from Border Patrol Police Unit 332 and the village headman, and Thairath reported that they had to wade through the rising Chaem River as the rain continued. Thairath said the villagers belonged to the Pgakenyaw (Karen) community and had come to harvest hill rice.

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District Chief Kriangsak Boontapuan coordinated the rescue and emergency teams, who gave first aid before taking the injured to the district hospital in Mae Chaem. According to Thai PBS, two patients were later moved from there, one to Nakhon Ping Hospital and one to Chom Thong Hospital, and the area is remote enough that some spots have no phone signal, which made communication difficult.

The district office said nine people were struck: one man died, three were seriously injured, one was moderately injured and four had minor injuries. A later Khaosod report gave a higher count, saying 21 villagers had been sheltering in the hut and listing 20 injured, most of them at the Mae Chaem hospital and the rest at Nakhon Ping and Chom Thong hospitals. None of the reports gave the age of the man who died.

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The Thai Meteorological Department issued its Announcement No.4 on November 3, warning of thunderstorms, strong gusts, hail and some heavy rain over upper Thailand from November 5 to 7, and named Chiang Mai and Mae Hong Son among the northern provinces at risk of strong winds. It advised people to keep out of open areas and away from large trees during storms, and it posts updates at tmd.go.th and on its 24-hour 1182 hotline.

In May last year, a 34 year old man died when lightning struck a field hut in Buriram province where he and his father had sheltered from the rain after ploughing; his father was not seriously hurt.

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