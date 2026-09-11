Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life

Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 11, 2026, 1:06 PM
1 minute read
Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | Thaiger

A 4 years old girl in Chiang Mai has become an organ donor after being declared brain dead following an accident, with her two kidneys going to patients waiting for a transplant.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, under the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University, recently shared a deeply moving story with the family’s permission.

It tells the story of “Nong Sunna,” a young girl who dreamed of becoming a doctor. Tragically, she suffered a severe accident and was later pronounced brain dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a remarkable act of generosity amid profound grief, her family honored her memory by consenting to organ donation.

Working alongside the Organ Donation Center of the Thai Red Cross Society, the hospital successfully transplanted both of her kidneys, offering two patients on the waiting list a fresh chance at life.

Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | News by Thaiger
photo: Facebook คณะแพทยศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ (official)

Honoring Nong Sunna as the hospital’s 53rd organ donor, the medical center expressed its deepest gratitude to her family for turning their devastating loss into hope for others. The hospital also highlighted a vital aspect of organ donation in Thailand: even if a donor registers in advance, family consent remains legally required—making the family’s support indispensable in fulfilling a loved one’s final wish.

Special thanks were extended to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for conducting the entire process with utmost dignity and care.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Those interested in registering as organ donors can do so at the Organ Donation and Transplant Center (8th floor, Sujinno Building, Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital), via the Thai Red Cross Society’s Organ Donation app, or at the Eye Bank (Department of Ophthalmology, 12th floor, Sujinno Building).

Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | News by Thaiger
photo: Facebook คณะแพทยศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ (official)

source: Ms. Nantaporn Rabin, Corporate Communications Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University

Related articles

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Vajara P. Vajara P.Published: September 11, 2026, 1:06 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Vajara P.

Vajara P.

BA in Liberal Arts from Thammasat University. I am well-versed in Thai and Western history, society, and politics. My work focuses on writing in-depth articles offering practical perspectives for expats in Thailand.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Latest Thailand News
Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life

32 minutes ago
Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large | Thaiger Crime News

Motorcycle bomb blasts police pickup in Pattani, suspect still at large

44 minutes ago
Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship | Thaiger Crime News

Ayutthaya ex-abbot denies embezzlement but admits romantic relationship

2 hours ago
Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days | Thaiger Bangkok News

Missing girl found safe in Bangkok after travelling alone for 16 days

3 hours ago
Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less | Thaiger Economy News

Food prices in Thailand push 32.8% of poll respondents to eat less

3 hours ago
CP-linked firm wants 240m baht, no legal action to keep Airport Link running | Thaiger Business News

CP-linked firm wants 240m baht, no legal action to keep Airport Link running

3 hours ago
Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider | Thaiger Phuket News

Tourist refuses to pay 40 baht fare, sticks out tongue at Phuket rider

3 hours ago
Man once jailed for sexually abusing dog now abuses koi fish | Thaiger Crime News

Man once jailed for sexually abusing dog now abuses koi fish

3 hours ago
Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life | Thaiger Thailand News

Small clue helps Korat doctor save elderly patient’s life

4 hours ago
American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple

4 hours ago
9/11 at 25: How 102 minutes changed America and the world | Thaiger News

9/11 at 25: How 102 minutes changed America and the world

16 hours ago
Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments | Thaiger Economy News

Thailand pushes India on joint production and cross-border QR payments

20 hours ago
Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam | Thaiger South Thailand News

Songkhla woman hands gold and cash to Chinese suspects in ritual scam

20 hours ago
American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal&#8217;s English pronunciation | Thaiger Entertainment

American YouTuber recalls coaching Nene Royal’s English pronunciation

20 hours ago
Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai immigration arrests 17 Chinese workers in factory raid

21 hours ago
Thai mother questions son&#8217;s reported suicide at ex-husband&#8217;s home in Prachin Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai mother questions son’s reported suicide at ex-husband’s home in Prachin Buri

22 hours ago
Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months | Thaiger Thailand News

Officer helps elderly woman living alone without power for 3 months

22 hours ago
PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest | Thaiger Central Thailand News

PM Anutin’s gold pendant draws attention after abbot arrest

23 hours ago
Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen set for three-day official Vietnam visit

23 hours ago
Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Protesters rally outside Israeli Embassy in Bangkok

23 hours ago
Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house | Thaiger Crime News

Loan gang wires door shut, trapping wrong woman in Chon Buri house

24 hours ago
Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket Jewish New Year event to go ahead despite opposition

1 day ago
Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya abbot arrested over 92 million baht transferred to woman

1 day ago
Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai man struck by sedan while chasing wife across road

1 day ago
Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand visa-free stays drop to 30 days next week

1 day ago
Back to top button