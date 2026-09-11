Girl, 4, becomes organ donor in Chiang Mai, giving two patients a new chance at life

A 4 years old girl in Chiang Mai has become an organ donor after being declared brain dead following an accident, with her two kidneys going to patients waiting for a transplant.

Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, under the Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University, recently shared a deeply moving story with the family’s permission.

It tells the story of “Nong Sunna,” a young girl who dreamed of becoming a doctor. Tragically, she suffered a severe accident and was later pronounced brain dead.

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In a remarkable act of generosity amid profound grief, her family honored her memory by consenting to organ donation.

Working alongside the Organ Donation Center of the Thai Red Cross Society, the hospital successfully transplanted both of her kidneys, offering two patients on the waiting list a fresh chance at life.

Honoring Nong Sunna as the hospital’s 53rd organ donor, the medical center expressed its deepest gratitude to her family for turning their devastating loss into hope for others. The hospital also highlighted a vital aspect of organ donation in Thailand: even if a donor registers in advance, family consent remains legally required—making the family’s support indispensable in fulfilling a loved one’s final wish.

Special thanks were extended to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for conducting the entire process with utmost dignity and care.

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Those interested in registering as organ donors can do so at the Organ Donation and Transplant Center (8th floor, Sujinno Building, Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital), via the Thai Red Cross Society’s Organ Donation app, or at the Eye Bank (Department of Ophthalmology, 12th floor, Sujinno Building).

source: Ms. Nantaporn Rabin, Corporate Communications Faculty of Medicine, Chiang Mai University

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