Tourist police arrested five people during a raid on a bar in Chiang Mai early yesterday, November 17, after discovering that the establishment had no licence and employed four foreign women without permits.

The operation took place at approximately 1.30am at 67 Bar in Chang Khlan subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, where officers detained the Thai manager and four foreign women working at the establishment.

The women were reportedly employed to sit with and entertain customers, while the bar was found to be operating without the required entertainment venue licence.

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During the inspection, officers identified five people suspected of violating laws governing entertainment venues and foreign employment.

Police arrested the Thai manager on two charges: operating an entertainment venue without a licence and employing foreign nationals without the necessary work permits or allowing them to work outside the conditions of their employment authorisation.

The four foreign women were separately arrested on suspicion of working without valid authorisation or performing duties beyond those permitted under their employment conditions.

Thai reports did not specify the women’s nationalities or whether they held work permits for other types of employment.

Following the raid, police transferred all five suspects to investigators at Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Chiang Mai Tourist Police said that the inspection was part of a wider operation targeting offences involving foreign nationals and businesses operating in the city’s tourism sector.

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