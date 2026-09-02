Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 3:55 PM
1 minute read
Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ สี่แควนิวส์

A naked foreign man was detained after a Thai woman died of injuries at a resort in the Mae On district of Chiang Mai near the popular attraction Mae Kampong.

Mae On Police Station officers went to the resort at about 2.30am today after receiving a report of a physical assault. Officers found the woman, identified as 26 year old Alosinee, in critical condition at the resort. She was taken to Mae On Hospital but died from her injuries while being transported there.

Police found bloodstains inside the room, particularly around the bed and bathroom. Officers reportedly found a brass knuckles fitted with sharp metal spikes inside the accommodation.

Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai
Photo via Vihok News

The resort owner told police that Alosinee had checked into the property with a foreign man yesterday evening, September 1. They stayed in room five and had booked the accommodation for three nights. The foreign man was not at the resort when police arrived.

Resort workers told officers that they heard what sounded like a heated argument followed by a cry for help from the room. They went to check on the guests and said the foreign man opened the door.

The foreigner reportedly left the room without clothes and rode away on a motorcycle. Resort workers noticed bloodstains and then discovered Alosinee injured inside.

Foreigner suspected of killing Thai woman
Photo via Facebook/ The Frontline

According to KhaoSod, the foreign man later crashed the motorcycle into a sedan and a pickup truck parked beside the road. He was detained at the crash scene and was reportedly in a dazed state.

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Police said the man was unable to provide a statement at the time. Officers have not confirmed whether the foreign man was involved in Alosinee’s death. The case remains under investigation, and police have not publicly revealed his identity.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 2, 2026, 3:55 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.