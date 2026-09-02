Foreign man suspected in death of Thai woman in Chiang Mai resort

A naked foreign man was detained after a Thai woman died of injuries at a resort in the Mae On district of Chiang Mai near the popular attraction Mae Kampong.

Mae On Police Station officers went to the resort at about 2.30am today after receiving a report of a physical assault. Officers found the woman, identified as 26 year old Alosinee, in critical condition at the resort. She was taken to Mae On Hospital but died from her injuries while being transported there.

Police found bloodstains inside the room, particularly around the bed and bathroom. Officers reportedly found a brass knuckles fitted with sharp metal spikes inside the accommodation.

The resort owner told police that Alosinee had checked into the property with a foreign man yesterday evening, September 1. They stayed in room five and had booked the accommodation for three nights. The foreign man was not at the resort when police arrived.

Resort workers told officers that they heard what sounded like a heated argument followed by a cry for help from the room. They went to check on the guests and said the foreign man opened the door.

The foreigner reportedly left the room without clothes and rode away on a motorcycle. Resort workers noticed bloodstains and then discovered Alosinee injured inside.

According to KhaoSod, the foreign man later crashed the motorcycle into a sedan and a pickup truck parked beside the road. He was detained at the crash scene and was reportedly in a dazed state.

Police said the man was unable to provide a statement at the time. Officers have not confirmed whether the foreign man was involved in Alosinee’s death. The case remains under investigation, and police have not publicly revealed his identity.

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