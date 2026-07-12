Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 2:55 PM
1 minute read
Foreign tourists fined for spray-painting Chiang Mai school fence
Edited photo made with photo from Chiang Mai Provincial Police

Two foreign tourists have been fined after police caught them spray-painting a school fence and public property in Chiang Mai today, July 12, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

The incident was shared today, July 12, by the Chiang Mai Provincial Police Facebook page, which said officers responded after a member of the public reported seeing two foreigners using spray paint on the fence of a school in central Chiang Mai.

Two foreign tourists were fined after police caught them spray-painting a school fence and public property in Chiang Mai.
Photo via Chiang Mai Provincial Police

When officers arrived, they found the pair actively spray-painting and ordered them to stop. Police identified the two men as 32 year old British national Elliot and 27 year old New Zealand national Keegan.

Both tourists were taken to investigators after being informed of the charge under the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act B.E. 2535 (1992), as amended, which prohibits spray-painting or defacing public property. They were later fined 3,000 baht each.

Two foreign tourists were fined after police caught them spray-painting a school fence and public property in Chiang Mai.
Photo via Chiang Mai Provincial Police

According to Chiang Mai Provincial Police, Elliot and Keegan apologised for their actions, saying they acted out of youthful high spirits and promising not to repeat the behaviour.

The pair also agreed to compensate the school for the damage, paying 4,000 baht in compensation.

Two foreign tourists were fined after police caught them spray-painting a school fence and public property in Chiang Mai.
Photo via Chiang Mai Provincial Police

Similar incidents involving foreign nationals and spray-painting have been reported in Thailand before. In February, locals on Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani called on police to take action against “Mr Spay“, a foreign man who spray-painted political slogans on public and private property across the island.

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In another case in December last year, a Thai man called for legal action against two foreign men after they were seen spray-painting walls in Phuket without permission from property owners.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 12, 2026, 2:55 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.