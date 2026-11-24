A foreign man and woman allegedly attacked medical staff at a hospital in Chiang Mai today, November 24, injuring four workers while doctors and nurses were performing CPR on another patient.

The incident occurred after a woman, believed to be a foreign tourist, arrived at the emergency department seeking treatment.

A man claiming to be her boyfriend became angry over an apparent delay in her care, saying she had a broken bone but had not yet been registered as a patient.

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He then forced his way through the emergency room’s automatic doors and slapped a hospital porter on the back.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly began verbally abusing and attempting to assault other medical workers who were performing CPR on another patient.

The woman receiving treatment reportedly got up and joined the attack, prompting medical staff to retreat from the area.

Hospital workers then locked the emergency room doors to prevent further violence.

Four staff members sustained minor injuries during the incident. Police subsequently detained those involved and took them to a police station for legal proceedings.

Following the incident, medical personnel and others involved called for a review of hospital security, particularly in emergency departments where staff must respond quickly to critically ill patients.

They also urged hospitals to introduce stronger measures to protect healthcare workers from violence while carrying out their duties.

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