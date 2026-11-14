Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak

Photo of Thaiger News Thaiger NewsPublished: November 14, 2026, 3:00 PM
1 minute read
Doi Inthanon drops to 9°C as foreign visitors flock to Chiang Mai peak
Photo courtesy of Ash Edmonds via Unsplash

The summit of Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain, in Chiang Mai’s Chom Thong district, fell to 9 degrees Celsius this morning, November 14, as Thai and foreign visitors drove up for sunrise on the first weekend since the cool season began. It was the second morning in a row that the peak has recorded a single-digit low.

The Kew Mae Pan viewpoint inside Doi Inthanon National Park also recorded 9 degrees Celsius today, and the park headquarters, lower down the mountain, recorded 12 degrees Celsius. Yesterday, November 13, park officials gave 7am readings of 9 degrees Celsius at the summit, 12 degrees Celsius at Kew Mae Pan and 15 degrees Celsius at the headquarters.

Crowds in jackets and scarves gathered at Kew Mae Pan with cameras and phones before dawn, then took selfies as the sun rose over the sea of mist below the peak. Thairath reported that the park counted 3,024 visitors, 1,672 of them foreigners and 1,352 Thais, arriving in 743 vehicles.

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Park officials told drivers to take care on the steep mountain road and to use a low gear on the way down. They also rated air quality at the summit and at Kew Mae Pan as very good. In October, the Nation reported that the Kew Mae Pan nature trail was due to reopen on November 1 after its rainy-season closure.

The Thai Meteorological Department declared the start of the cool season on November 9, later than usual, and expects it to be milder than normal. It forecasts the coldest weather in January 2027, when lows in the upper North could fall to about 10 to 13 degrees Celsius and frost could form on mountain peaks.

bird&apos;s-eye view of white temple surround by trees
Photo courtesy of Bharath Mohan via Unsplash

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Photo of Thaiger News Thaiger NewsPublished: November 14, 2026, 3:00 PM
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