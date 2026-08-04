Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 10:37 AM
1 minute read
Shoulder bump leads to street fight near Chiang Mai landmark | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man and a Chinese tourist were involved in a physical confrontation on a footpath near Tha Phae Gate in Chiang Mai after the pair accidentally bumped into each other on Saturday, August 1.

The altercation took place at about noon on August 1 near the city’s popular Tha Phae Gate tourist area. The Thai man later filed a complaint with police and submitted CCTV footage of the incident as evidence. The video was subsequently shared on social media, where it attracted widespread attention.

The footage shows the Thai man, dressed in a black shirt, walking past a Chinese family when his shoulder collided with one of the Chinese men.

After the collision, both men turned to face each other and exchanged words. Moments later, the Chinese tourist was seen throwing a punch, triggering a brief physical confrontation.

Should bump leads to altercation between Thai man and Chinese tourist
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

Other members of the Chinese family quickly intervened and separated the two men before the situation escalated further.

Following the incident, the Thai man began recording the Chinese family on his mobile phone while repeatedly calling for police.

The Chinese man appeared ready to continue the confrontation, but his relatives persuaded him to leave the area and continue their journey.

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After receiving the complaint, investigators summoned the Chinese family for questioning. Police said one of the Chinese men admitted he was involved in the altercation. He also told investigators he was unaware that CCTV footage of the incident had been circulated online.

Thai man clashes with Chinese in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ คนล้านนา

According to police, the Chinese man chose not to file a complaint against the Thai man. Officers said the family cooperated with the investigation and legal process.

Police also confirmed that all members of the Chinese family had entered Thailand legally and were staying in the country in accordance with immigration regulations.

As of the latest update, investigators have not concluded the case or announced whether any charges will be filed against those involved.

Altercation between Thai man and Chinese man in Chiang Mai
Photo via MGR Online

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 4, 2026, 10:37 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.