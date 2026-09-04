Chinese tourist bitten by lion cub at Chiang Mai cafe

A Chinese tourist was bitten on the face by a lion cub at a Chiang Mai lion cafe after ignoring instructions and picking up the animal on August 28, with the cafe now disputing Chinese media reports about the incident.

Wildlife officials inspected Lion World Café on Chang Khlan Road after reports of the incident circulated online. The incident occurred at about 1.20pm while four Chinese tourists were visiting the cafe.

The cafe said that before entering the display area, tourists were required to wash and disinfect their hands, read the rules and follow instructions from staff.

The injured tourist reportedly picked up a lion cub and brought his face close to the animal despite rules against such direct contact. The cub turned and bit him on the face, leaving two fang marks.

Staff immediately separated the animal from the tourist, cleaned his wounds and provided first aid before taking him to hospital. He received further wound treatment as well as tetanus and rabies vaccinations.

The cafe then refunded the full price of his package and provided another 4,000 baht.

Lion World Café manager Siam explained that the first rabies injection was paid for directly by the business. The tourist planned to continue travelling and receive the remaining four injections himself, so the cafe provided 3,200 baht for the vaccinations, calculated at 800 baht each, plus another 800 baht for travel expenses.

Siam said the tourist accepted the arrangement and did not seek further action against the cafe.

Wildlife officials confirmed that four lion cubs had been temporarily approved for display and photography at the cafe from August 17 to September 16.

The cafe was nevertheless given a written warning for failing to report the bite within the required timeframe. Officials said another similar failure could lead to action under relevant laws and regulations.

Officials also ordered stricter controls around the animal display area, including a ban on visitors picking up, holding or directly touching lions and lion cubs. The measures are intended to protect visitors as well as the animals.

The cafe has since tightened its rules to prevent customers from lifting or hugging the cubs.

Siam also disputed reports from Chinese media outlets describing the 4,000-baht payment as compensation for the injury. He said it covered the tourist’s remaining vaccinations and travel costs.

The manager said the coverage had caused misunderstandings about the incident and affected the cafe, with fewer foreign tourists visiting since the reports emerged.

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