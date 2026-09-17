Chinese scam suspect held over 238m baht scam money trail

Thai police have arrested a Chinese scam suspect in Chiang Mai after tracing more than 238 million baht in cryptocurrency transactions allegedly connected to at least 16 online fraud cases.

The Central Investigation Bureau and Anti-Online Scam Centre announced the arrest of Wei Huang, also known as Ah Wei, on September 16 as part of its Highway Scam Hunter operation. Police said he was arrested at a residence in Chiang Mai yesterday, August 17.

Investigators allege that Wei supplied the cryptocurrency USDT to a money-laundering network linked to a Chinese suspect known as Ah Tao. Money transferred from scam victims allegedly passed through several mule accounts before reaching Wei in exchange for the digital currency.

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Police said cryptocurrency wallets linked to Wei recorded more than 7.2 million USDT in turnover, equivalent to roughly 238 million baht. Investigators linked the transactions to at least 16 online fraud cases.

During the arrest, officers froze 1,047,999.63 baht in a bank account and seized 181,000 baht in cash, a Ford Ranger Raptor and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch. The assets were referred to the Anti-Money Laundering Office for further investigation.

Wei has been charged with jointly laundering money and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The allegations remain subject to legal proceedings.

The scam suspect was identified as investigators expanded a case that began with a retired civil servant who lost more than 1.4 million baht to scammers.

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Police said the investigation gradually exposed a wider structure involving call centre operators and a separate laundering network. Money was allegedly moved through cash withdrawals, gold purchases and mule accounts in Poipet, Cambodia, before being converted into USDT and returned to scam groups.

Previous stages of the operation led investigators to several other suspects, including two Chinese nationals and a Cambodian police officer who are wanted over alleged links to the network.

The wider Highway Scam Hunter investigation has resulted in legal action against 26 suspects and concerns alleged losses exceeding 4 billion baht, according to police.

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