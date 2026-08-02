Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 5:37 PM
1 minute read
Chinese man beats wife to death over alleged affair in Chiang Mai | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A Chinese man was arrested today, August 2, after allegedly beating his wife to death at their rented home in Chiang Mai following an argument over claims she was having an affair.

Police were called to the home in a housing estate in Chang Phueak, Mueang district, at around 12.10am. Rescue workers found the 38 year old Chinese woman unconscious in an upstairs bedroom and attempted CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the suspect and his wife had moved into the house about a month ago so they could care for their child, who is studying at an international school in Thailand.

Investigators said the 45 year old husband told them he had received a phone call from a friend in China claiming his wife was having an affair. The phone call reportedly led to an argument that escalated into the fatal assault. DailyNews reported that the couple’s child witnessed the incident.

A Chinese man was charged after he allegedly beat his wife to death in Chiang Mai following an argument over an alleged affair.
Photo via Amarin TV

The husband was taken into custody and charged with assault causing death. Police said he admitted assaulting his wife, claiming he acted out of jealousy and had not intended to kill her.

Officers said questioning has been delayed because the man speaks only Chinese and they are arranging an interpreter to assist with the investigation.

Elsewhere, a police inspector filed divorce lawsuits after allegedly discovering his wife was having an affair. However, the dispute later ended in tragedy when he shot his wife before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide at their home in Nonthaburi.

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In another similar case, a Thai man stabbed his wife to death at their shared home in Rayong after suspecting her of having an affair with a man she met on TikTok.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 2, 2026, 5:37 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.