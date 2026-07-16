Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

The owner of a burger shop in Chiang Mai criticised a customer, believed to be Chinese, after CCTV footage showed him throwing food onto the ground following a misunderstanding over his order.

The store owner of Paul Burger shared CCTV footage of the incident on its official Facebook page on July 13. According to his account, the confrontation occurred at the restaurant’s Anusarn Market branch on Chang Klan Road at about 10pm on July 12.

The owner said the customer arrived while an employee was preparing an order placed through a food delivery application. The staff member, who was working alone at the time, reportedly informed the customer that his order would be prepared after the existing order had been completed.

According to the owner, language differences may have contributed to a misunderstanding. The employee believed the customer understood the explanation because he did not ask any further questions.

However, the Chinese customer reacted aggressively after getting the food. The CCTV footage showed the customer collecting his order before throwing the food onto the ground and stepping on it before leaving the shop.

Another customer waiting nearby was heard asking the employee what had happened after witnessing the incident.

The shop owner and the employee believe the customer may have mistakenly thought another order had been given priority over his.

The owner said the greatest loss was not the damaged food but the emotional impact on the employee, who had been working alone during the evening. He added that hospitality workers deserve to be treated with respect.

He also thanked nearby vendors and food delivery riders who comforted the employee and helped clean up the food outside the stall.

The owner said he does not intend to pursue legal action. Instead, he hopes the incident serves as a reminder for both customers and business operators to treat one another with respect.

The incident follows a separate dispute reported at a coffee shop in Bangkok, where a customer threw banknotes at staff and verbally abused an employee after being asked to make a purchase before using the café’s toilet.