Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 5:16 PM
1 minute read
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Paul Burger Chiangmai

The owner of a burger shop in Chiang Mai criticised a customer, believed to be Chinese, after CCTV footage showed him throwing food onto the ground following a misunderstanding over his order.

The store owner of Paul Burger shared CCTV footage of the incident on its official Facebook page on July 13. According to his account, the confrontation occurred at the restaurant’s Anusarn Market branch on Chang Klan Road at about 10pm on July 12.

The owner said the customer arrived while an employee was preparing an order placed through a food delivery application. The staff member, who was working alone at the time, reportedly informed the customer that his order would be prepared after the existing order had been completed.

According to the owner, language differences may have contributed to a misunderstanding. The employee believed the customer understood the explanation because he did not ask any further questions.

Chinese national trashes burger after long wait
Photo via Facebook/ Paul Burger Chiangmai

However, the Chinese customer reacted aggressively after getting the food. The CCTV footage showed the customer collecting his order before throwing the food onto the ground and stepping on it before leaving the shop.

Another customer waiting nearby was heard asking the employee what had happened after witnessing the incident.

The shop owner and the employee believe the customer may have mistakenly thought another order had been given priority over his.

Related Articles

The owner said the greatest loss was not the damaged food but the emotional impact on the employee, who had been working alone during the evening. He added that hospitality workers deserve to be treated with respect.

Chinese man criticised for disrespect act against Thai food vendor
Photo via Facebook/ Paul Burger Chiangmai

He also thanked nearby vendors and food delivery riders who comforted the employee and helped clean up the food outside the stall.

The owner said he does not intend to pursue legal action. Instead, he hopes the incident serves as a reminder for both customers and business operators to treat one another with respect.

The incident follows a separate dispute reported at a coffee shop in Bangkok, where a customer threw banknotes at staff and verbally abused an employee after being asked to make a purchase before using the café’s toilet.

Restaurant owner seeks respect for hospitality workers
Photo via Facebook/ Paul Burger Chiangmai

Latest Thailand News
Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Customer throws, stomps on food over Chiang Mai order mix-up

22 minutes ago
Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok | Thaiger Thailand News

Traffic police aid mother during twin birth emergency in Bangkok

32 minutes ago
Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Debate grows over govt financial assistance for victims of nightclub fire

1 hour ago
Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination | Thaiger Environment News

Japan steps in to help Thailand tackle Kok River contamination

2 hours ago
Chinese woman accused of &#8216;repeated disturbances&#8217; in Pai | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Chinese woman accused of ‘repeated disturbances’ in Pai

3 hours ago
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

3 hours ago
Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei | Thaiger Bangkok News

Princess Anne starts first Thailand visit in nearly 40 years with a football match in Khlong Toei

3 hours ago
Man charged with murder after stealing colleague&#8217;s money | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man charged with murder after stealing colleague’s money

3 hours ago
Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Foreign man dances, sprinkles water outside nightclub fire scene

5 hours ago
Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here&#8217;s Why | Thaiger Business News

Bond Yields Are Moving FX More Than Headlines – Here’s Why

5 hours ago
Driver finds woman&#8217;s body in car after unknowing journey | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Driver finds woman’s body in car after unknowing journey

7 hours ago
Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire exposes suspected illegal Bitcoin mine in Kanchanaburi

7 hours ago
Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok nightclub fire death toll reaches 33 as police widen investigation

7 hours ago
Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene | Thaiger Bangkok News

Man faces charges after posing as official at nightclub fire sccene

8 hours ago
Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer&#8217;s homophobic tantrum | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok cafe demands apology after customer’s homophobic tantrum

8 hours ago
Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student&#8217;s TikTok posts | Thaiger Thailand News

Khon Kaen University investigates bullying claims after student’s TikTok posts

1 day ago
Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire | Thaiger Bangkok News

Putin sends condolences to Thai King after Bangkok nightclub fire

1 day ago
Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists&#8217; complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Three Pattaya officers transferred over Kuwaiti tourists’ complaint

1 day ago
Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Witnesses rescue woman from abduction attempt in Bangkok

1 day ago
Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple | Thaiger Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for pickpocketing South Korean at Bangkok temple

1 day ago
Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations | Thaiger Hot News

Thailand becomes first country in the world to launch Visa Destinations

1 day ago
Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution | Thaiger Thailand News

Rayong child boxers sexually abused by Norwegian gym owner and tricked into prostitution

1 day ago
Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth | Thaiger Education

Education Ministry plans Social Credit system for youth

1 day ago
Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian man flees after assaulting another foreigner in Phuket

1 day ago
Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police | Thaiger Pattaya News

Dodgy cash fines leave Kuwaiti tourists questioning Pattaya police

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 16, 2026, 5:16 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.