Photo courtesy of Thairath

Cyber police have charged a Chinese woman and her Thai nominee over a Chiang Mai exchange shop that allegedly turned online scam money into cryptocurrency for a Chinese boss, who left Thailand before officers raided the shop and his home on November 10.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau announced the case yesterday, November 20, saying four victims of fake overseas share investment schemes lost 9,435,607.97 baht in total, sent through 24 mule bank accounts and withdrawn in cash for handover to a Chinese man known as Tiger.

Brokers allegedly changed the cash into the USDT stablecoin for a 2% to 3% fee. Police identified Tiger as Wenjun Feng, a 42 year old Chinese national living in Doi Saket district, whose crypto wallet recorded turnover of more than 2,749,566 USDT, about 92 million baht.

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Nan Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Feng on September 25, but he had already left the country, so police asked immigration officers to put him on a watchlist and contacted foreign agencies.

Police said Feng and his 36 year old Chinese wife, Yaning Yan, ran the Nimmanhaemin Road shop through Juthamas Meechai, a 35 year old Thai woman registered as sole director and majority shareholder. The company account took in only 443,025 baht over nine months, while Yan’s account moved more than 22 million baht.

Both women answered police summonses and are being held for legal proceedings. Police accuse Yan of running a List Three service business as a foreigner without permission and of letting a Thai national hold shares for her, offences under the Foreign Business Act, which governs how foreigners can register and own a company. Juthamas faces charges of acting as a nominee, complicity as director and giving officials false information.

The case follows the September arrest in Chiang Mai of a Chinese man accused of supplying USDT to a separate laundering network linked to more than 238 million baht in crypto turnover.

Officers seized 31 items from the shop, and police said they are widening the investigation to the people who supplied the mule accounts, large buyers of foreign currency and other linked companies.

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