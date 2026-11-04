Chinese man arrested for overstay, drug use in Chiang Mai

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Chinese man arrested for overstay, drug use in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

Tourist police arrested a Chinese man at a hotel in Chiang Mai yesterday, November 3, after discovering he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand and testing positive for drug use.

The man, identified as 40 year old Chung, was arrested at around 2.40pm at a hotel in Suthep subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, following a tip-off about a foreign guest suspected of using drugs.

Officers visited the hotel with a staff member and knocked on Chung’s room door to check his documents.

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Tourist police arrested a Chinese man at a Chiang Mai hotel after finding he had overstayed his visa and tested positive for drug use.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

His passport showed that he had entered Thailand on September 17 with permission to stay until October 16. Police said he had not applied for an extension and had overstayed by 17 days.

During the inspection, officers noticed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia on a table inside his room.

Police identified it as a bent glass tube with black burn marks. Chung told officers he had brought it from a house in San Kamphaeng district.

Tourist police arrested a Chinese man at a Chiang Mai hotel after finding he had overstayed his visa and tested positive for drug use.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

He was taken to Chiang Mai Tourist Police Station, where officers conducted a urine test that returned a positive result for drugs.

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Police subsequently charged Chung with overstaying his permitted stay in Thailand and using a Category 1 narcotic, identified as crystal methamphetamine.

Tourist police arrested a Chinese man at a Chiang Mai hotel after finding he had overstayed his visa and tested positive for drug use.
Photo via Facebook: Thaipolice

According to police, Chung acknowledged the charges and admitted both offences during questioning.

Chung was then transferred with the seized evidence to investigators at Phuping Ratchaniwet Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 4, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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