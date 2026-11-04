Chinese man arrested for overstay, drug use in Chiang Mai

Tourist police arrested a Chinese man at a hotel in Chiang Mai yesterday, November 3, after discovering he had overstayed his permission to remain in Thailand and testing positive for drug use.

The man, identified as 40 year old Chung, was arrested at around 2.40pm at a hotel in Suthep subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, following a tip-off about a foreign guest suspected of using drugs.

Officers visited the hotel with a staff member and knocked on Chung’s room door to check his documents.

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His passport showed that he had entered Thailand on September 17 with permission to stay until October 16. Police said he had not applied for an extension and had overstayed by 17 days.

During the inspection, officers noticed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia on a table inside his room.

Police identified it as a bent glass tube with black burn marks. Chung told officers he had brought it from a house in San Kamphaeng district.

He was taken to Chiang Mai Tourist Police Station, where officers conducted a urine test that returned a positive result for drugs.

Police subsequently charged Chung with overstaying his permitted stay in Thailand and using a Category 1 narcotic, identified as crystal methamphetamine.

According to police, Chung acknowledged the charges and admitted both offences during questioning.

Chung was then transferred with the seized evidence to investigators at Phuping Ratchaniwet Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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