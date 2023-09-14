Chiang Mai’s lottery fever heats up with political numbers and auspicious figures in high demand

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The lottery fever is high in Chiang Mai as numbers related to politics are still in demand. The excitement is palpable as people continue to purchase lottery tickets from various stalls located across key areas, including Mahidol Road, Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road, and several morning markets in each district, railway stations, transport terminals, and large stalls at different points. Prices remain high, with tickets selling for 100 baht each, reaching up to 110 to 120 baht.

Chiang Mai’s hot lottery numbers for the draw on Saturday, September 16 are in demand, according to Pannee Loopoongoen, a lottery seller in the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road area. She reveals that the lottery numbers from various sources are plentiful and include auspicious numbers 13,89,59,24,94,924,559, as well as the numbers associated with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and party number 29. Additionally, license plate numbers 6506 and 5558 from different provinces in the northeastern region, and the birthdate of Pita Limjaroenrat, the head of the Move Forward Party, are also considered hot picks.

Pita was born on September 5, 1980, making him 43 years old, and the number 17 marks the anniversary of the coup during Thaksin Shinawatra’s period on September 19, 2006.

Chiang Mai’s hot lottery numbers associated with Srettha, Pita, and Thaksin are on everyone’s lips. The Chinese calendar is also in vogue with 586,862,58,86,92,56 being the numbers to watch out for. The fire incident at Wat Thadeua in Chiang Mai on the night of September 13, where the 727-year-old principal Buddha statue, Chao Saen Saen, remained unscathed, has sparked people to consider it as a hot pick for this lottery draw, reported KhaoSod.

Ploypairin, a famous northern numerologist, reveals that the lottery draw on Saturday has a lucky pair number 7. Friendship numbers are 8 and 9. The total gives the lucky numbers 26,78,32,36,28,37,67,79,89,86, and three-digit numbers include 887, 889, 997, 726, 238, 738, 637, 823, 678, 278, 326, 348, 268, 237, 287. She warns us to be cautious of double numbers.

The president of the Disabled Lottery Sellers Association of Chiang Mai reveals that this lottery draw has seen good sales from both male and female vendors.

The prices remain high, and they hope that the new government will revamp the lottery system, organise new quotas, and resolve the ongoing issue of expensive lottery tickets.

Follow us on :













Lottery sellers and the public are waiting to see how the new government will manage the lottery system and address the problem of expensive lottery tickets.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.