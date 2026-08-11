Chiang Mai student threatens to shoot classmates over bullying

Police have stepped up security at a school in Chiang Mai after a student yesterday, August 10, posted messages threatening to shoot other students, including those accused of bullying them.

The message was posted in a Line group used by students. According to a screenshot, the student threatened to shoot everyone the next day, telling them to meet at 10am and singling out students that allegedly bullied them.

The screenshot was later shared in a parents’ Line group, prompting the school to contact Mae Ping Police Station.

Police were deployed to the school later that day to assess the situation and ensure the safety of students and staff. Officers also identified and questioned the student responsible for the post.

The student admitted posting the message but said it was done recklessly while following an online trend and that they did not expect the post to become a serious issue.

Today, August 11, the student’s parents were asked to meet officials as police continued examining what prompted the message and the circumstances surrounding it.

Uniformed and undercover police were deployed inside and around the school as part of increased security measures. Some students stayed home, while others were collected early by their parents.

Police across Chiang Mai have also been instructed to increase security and surveillance around schools to reassure students, teachers, staff and parents.

Officials urged students and parents not to share unverified information, warning that it could cause panic or encourage copycat behaviour.

The incident came shortly after a shooting at Debsirin Nonthaburi School that killed nine people, adding to heightened concerns over school safety in Thailand.