Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two youths died after a pickup truck chased and rammed a group of teenagers on motorcycles outside the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai at about 12.30am today, November 29, and officers found spent cartridges at the scene. Two others were injured, and police are tracing the pickup through a number plate that came off it during the crash.

Officers from Mae Rim Police Station went to the canal road by the stadium entrance with rescue workers and investigators after a report that a pickup was ramming motorcycles and that shots had been fired, Khaosod reported.

Rescue workers found four people hurt and performed CPR on two youths in critical condition before taking all four to nearby hospitals. The two died of their injuries, one at Lanna Hospital and the other at Nakornping Hospital, where the other two injured were also taken.

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Officers found a wrecked motorcycle against a bridge railing, debris across the road, several rounds of ammunition and four or five spent cartridges, which they kept as evidence. Beside one of the injured they also found a gun holster, part of a magazine with its spring and some bullets, but no gun.

According to initial police inquiries, the youths were riding four or five motorcycles when the pickup rammed them. A man carrying a gun then got out of the pickup, asked the injured how badly they were hurt and which group they belonged to, and returned to the vehicle before it drove off.

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One of the youths told police the group had gone out late at night to hang out and to look for rivals to fight. Investigators are examining the evidence, especially the number plate, to track down the people in the pickup, and said they would investigate further to establish who started the confrontation.

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Four weeks earlier, in the early hours of November 1, a nursing assistant was killed near Don Chan Bridge on Chiang Mai’s Super Highway when a vehicle hit her as she stopped to help teenagers injured in a clash between rival groups.