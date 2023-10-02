Chiang Mai school cancels controversial 2000 baht fine for exam failures

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) between a teacher and students in a Chiang Mai secondary school, which required students to pay a fine of 2,000 baht per credit if they failed or scored zero in exams, has been scrapped.

The MOU, which attracted criticism on social media, was not mandated by the school’s administrators but was the initiative of the class teacher. This was revealed by the latest updates posted by Parnarmee Vijchongjareon, a member of parliament from the Move Forward Party.

Today, October 2, reports emerged on social media of an MOU between a class teacher and secondary students at a Chiang Mai school. The agreement stated that students and their parents had to sign that if the student failed or scored zero in an exam, or was marked with a behavioural flag, they would have to pay a fine of 2,000 baht per credit.

Parnarmee Vijchongjareon updated her followers on the situation after consulting with Patrapong Lila-Phattar, a local representative for the Move Forward Party (MFP) in Chiang Mai’s San Pa Tong district.

She stated that the school’s principal and administrators had not ordered the MOU to be implemented. It was likely the initiative of the class teacher. The school’s principal informed all teachers, students, and parents that the MOU has been cancelled.

Parnarmee added that such an MOU is illegal and cannot be enforced. If similar situations arise in the future in any school, students and parents have the right to refuse and discuss the matter with the school. If a student fails or scores zero on an exam, the teacher should arrange for a retake or assign additional work. Financial penalties cannot be applied, reports Khaosod Online.

She also suggested that if a student consistently scores zero, the teacher should review their teaching methods and look for any deficiencies. The root cause of the student’s failure should be determined.

It may be that the student does not like the subject, in which case the teacher should try to find ways of making the lessons more engaging for the student. If the student feels that the subject is not useful, the teacher should find ways to show the relevance and benefits of learning the subject.

