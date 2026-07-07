Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 3:43 PM
328 1 minute read
Chiang Mai couple leave rental room overflowing with rubbish | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Keng Indigo

A Chiang Mai apartment owner warned other landlords yesterday, July 6, after discovering a room buried in rubbish and a strong foul smell when a married couple moved out after renting the property for several years.

The incident came to light yesterday, July 6, after Facebook user Keng Indigo shared photos and videos showing piles of rubbish covering the room. In the post, the owner warned other apartment operators in Chiang Mai to be cautious of the couple’s behaviour.

The owner said the tenants, a Thai husband and wife, had rented the room in Chang Khlan, Mueang district, for around three to four years. They had regularly paid their rent late, but the owner’s mother repeatedly allowed them more time before eventually evicting them.

A landlord warned others after a couple left a Chiang Mai rental room packed with rubbish, used sanitary pads and bottles containing urine.
Photo via Facebook: Keng Indigo

After the couple left, the owner’s mother asked him to inspect the room. He said the door was difficult to open because something was blocking it from the inside.

When he entered, he found piles of rubbish throughout the room and a foul smell. Bottles, soft drink cans, used sanitary pads and bottles containing urine were left inside, while only a narrow walkway remained clear. The tenants had also left the air conditioner and fan running.

The owner said he was shocked, having only seen similar incidents in the news before. He decided to share the photos and videos online to warn other apartment owners in Chiang Mai.

He added that he and his mother were waiting for cleaners to remove the rubbish and clean the room, a process expected to take one to two days.

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A landlord warned others after a couple left a Chiang Mai rental room packed with rubbish, used sanitary pads and bottles containing urine.
Photo via Facebook: Keng Indigo

Elsewhere, a Phuket landlord posted photos showing the interior of a rented room filled with rubbish after the tenant left. The owner claimed the tenant, who stayed alone and worked at a convenience store in Phuket, had allegedly fallen behind on rent for several months and left without paying.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 7, 2026, 3:43 PM
328 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.