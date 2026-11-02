Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

A nursing assistant was killed by a pickup on Chiang Mai’s Super Highway after stopping to help people injured in a clash between rival groups.

The Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University mourned the death of Kanokrat Yottiwong in a Facebook post on November 1. She worked in the observation ward at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

The collision happened near Don Chan Bridge in Mueang district at about 12.05am on November 1. Police said two rival groups had arranged to meet and fight after a dispute on social media. They dispersed when patrol officers arrived, but later chased one another along the Super Highway.

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One motorcycle crashed near Don Chan Bridge. Kanokrat was riding past on her motorcycle and stopped after seeing injured people, intending to provide medical assistance, the reports said. A pickup associated with one of the groups then struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly told police he had lowered his head while driving because members of the rival group were trying to shoot at him. He said he could not see the road clearly and hit Kanokrat. Police reportedly questioned his account and suspected he had been driving at high speed.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the route to identify those involved. KomChadluek reported that some members of the groups had previously been arrested and released on bail arranged by their parents.

A similar incident was reported in October last year, when a nursing student was killed after stopping to help people injured in a pile-up on a motorway in Pattaya. A sedan reportedly struck her while travelling at high speed.

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