Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 11:26 AM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่ CM108 ข่าวเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

A nursing assistant was killed by a pickup on Chiang Mai’s Super Highway after stopping to help people injured in a clash between rival groups.

The Faculty of Medicine at Chiang Mai University mourned the death of Kanokrat Yottiwong in a Facebook post on November 1. She worked in the observation ward at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital.

The collision happened near Don Chan Bridge in Mueang district at about 12.05am on November 1. Police said two rival groups had arranged to meet and fight after a dispute on social media. They dispersed when patrol officers arrived, but later chased one another along the Super Highway.

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Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed helping people hurt in brawl
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

One motorcycle crashed near Don Chan Bridge. Kanokrat was riding past on her motorcycle and stopped after seeing injured people, intending to provide medical assistance, the reports said. A pickup associated with one of the groups then struck her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver reportedly told police he had lowered his head while driving because members of the rival group were trying to shoot at him. He said he could not see the road clearly and hit Kanokrat. Police reportedly questioned his account and suspected he had been driving at high speed.

Clash between rival groups leads to death of Chiang Mai nursing assistant
Photo via Facebook/ กูรูเชียงใหม่ เรื่องเชียงใหม่กูรู้

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the route to identify those involved. KomChadluek reported that some members of the groups had previously been arrested and released on bail arranged by their parents.

A similar incident was reported in October last year, when a nursing student was killed after stopping to help people injured in a pile-up on a motorway in Pattaya. A sedan reportedly struck her while travelling at high speed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 2, 2026, 11:26 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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