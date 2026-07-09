Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 9, 2026, 1:13 PM
50 1 minute read
Chiang Mai moves closer to UNESCO World Heritage recognition
Photo by Andrey via Canva

Chiang Mai‘s decade-long dream of becoming a UNESCO World Heritage city is entering its most crucial stage yet. Thailand has formally submitted the northern city’s nomination to UNESCO, and an inspection team is expected to visit before a decision that could come as early as 2027.

The nomination, titled “Chiang Mai, Capital of Lanna,” was approved by the Cabinet in January 2026 before being submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre ahead of the January 30 deadline.

The nomination process had been ongoing for over ten years since Chiang Mai was first listed on Thailand’s tentative World Heritage list in 2015.

The Chiang Mai UNESCO World Heritage bid seeks recognition as a cultural landscape, encompassing the historic old city within its ancient walls and moat, as well as the sacred mountain of Doi Suthep.

Phra That Doi Suthep Chiang Mai
Wat Phra That Doi Suthep | Photo by Nuwat Chanthachanthuek via Canva

At its heart are seven major temples, including Wat Chiang Man, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Chedi Luang and Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, along with the ancient city walls, five gates and four corner bastions that tell the story of Chiang Mai as the former capital of the Lanna Kingdom.

What makes the bid special is also its biggest challenge. If successful, Chiang Mai would become Thailand’s first World Heritage site set entirely within a living, populated city, rather than a preserved historical park like Sukhothai or Ayutthaya.

That means protecting centuries-old heritage while nearly a million people go about daily life, with all the traffic, construction and development that brings.

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Wat Chiang Man Chiang Mai
Wat Chiang Man | Photo by laughingmango via Getty Images Signature

A UNESCO advisory team is expected to carry out an on-site assessment, examining the key sites and how well the living city can safeguard them.

Local authorities believe World Heritage status would strengthen conservation efforts while supporting sustainable tourism. A final decision on the nomination is expected as early as 2027.

In addition to the formal submission of Chiang Mai to UNESCO, Thailand is awaiting confirmation that Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat will become the country’s ninth World Heritage Site.

In June, the government spokesperson confirmed to the public that the site had received a positive response from the UNESCO team.

Wat Chiang Man Chiang Mai
Wat Chiang Man | Photo by Andrey via Canva

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: July 9, 2026, 1:13 PM
50 1 minute read

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