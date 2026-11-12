Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

Thai officials launched a major crackdown on an alleged identity document fraud network in Chiang Mai today, November 12, with 79 arrest warrants linked to a scheme involving foreign nationals and corrupt local officials.

The operation targeted a network in Fang district accused of illegally issuing civil registration documents and identification cards to foreigners who were not entitled to obtain them through the procedures used.

Investigators found that government officials and local government executives, including a municipal mayor, were allegedly involved in facilitating the scheme and approving falsified documents.

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The identification cards involved are known as zero-prefix ID cards, which are issued to certain people without Thai nationality. Investigators believe the network exploited the registration system to obtain these documents illegally for foreign nationals.

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) launched the crackdown, working alongside police, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Investigators gathered evidence for 79 arrest warrants connected to the suspected fraud, while teams searched homes and other locations linked to a network known as Ming Chen C4.

The searches aimed to recover further evidence and identify assets believed to have been obtained through illegal activities, which could be seized or frozen as part of the investigation.

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The operation focused on suspected corruption within the civil registration process, particularly the involvement of officials responsible for approving documents and verifying eligibility.

Further details about the operation, including the results of the searches and the status of the suspects, are expected at a press conference tomorrow, November 13, at 10.30am at Chiang Mai Provincial Police headquarters.

The nickname matches that of Sun Mingchen, a 31 year old Chinese national who was jailed for 46 years in August over a weapons cache found at a rented house in Chon Buri. The haul included nearly 5 kilogrammes of C4 plastic explosive.

Police said at the time that Sun held more than one nationality and had an identity card issued to people without Thai nationality.

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