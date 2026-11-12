Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:48 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai mayor among 79 suspects in major fake ID crackdown
Photo via Radio Fang

Thai officials launched a major crackdown on an alleged identity document fraud network in Chiang Mai today, November 12, with 79 arrest warrants linked to a scheme involving foreign nationals and corrupt local officials.

The operation targeted a network in Fang district accused of illegally issuing civil registration documents and identification cards to foreigners who were not entitled to obtain them through the procedures used.

Investigators found that government officials and local government executives, including a municipal mayor, were allegedly involved in facilitating the scheme and approving falsified documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The identification cards involved are known as zero-prefix ID cards, which are issued to certain people without Thai nationality. Investigators believe the network exploited the registration system to obtain these documents illegally for foreign nationals.

A Chiang Mai mayor is among officials implicated in a fake ID crackdown involving a network issuing documents to foreigners.
Photo via Radio Fang

The Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA) launched the crackdown, working alongside police, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC), the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Investigators gathered evidence for 79 arrest warrants connected to the suspected fraud, while teams searched homes and other locations linked to a network known as Ming Chen C4.

The searches aimed to recover further evidence and identify assets believed to have been obtained through illegal activities, which could be seized or frozen as part of the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The operation focused on suspected corruption within the civil registration process, particularly the involvement of officials responsible for approving documents and verifying eligibility.

A Chiang Mai mayor is among officials implicated in a fake ID crackdown involving a network issuing documents to foreigners.
Photo via Radio Fang

Further details about the operation, including the results of the searches and the status of the suspects, are expected at a press conference tomorrow, November 13, at 10.30am at Chiang Mai Provincial Police headquarters.

The nickname matches that of Sun Mingchen, a 31 year old Chinese national who was jailed for 46 years in August over a weapons cache found at a rented house in Chon Buri. The haul included nearly 5 kilogrammes of C4 plastic explosive.

Police said at the time that Sun held more than one nationality and had an identity card issued to people without Thai nationality.

Related news

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 12, 2026, 3:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store Bangkok News

Chinese gambling website suspect arrested at Bangkok convenience store

5 hours ago
Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste Thailand News

Thailand weighs deportation for foreigners importing toxic waste

5 hours ago
Burj Khalifa developer plans US billion Bangkok project, eyes world&#8217;s tallest tower Business News

Burj Khalifa developer plans US$5 billion Bangkok project, eyes world’s tallest tower

5 hours ago
Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases Business News

Thailand raises import duties up to 30% on overseas online purchases

6 hours ago
Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht Bangkok News

Chinese tourist says fellow nationals scammed her out of 400,000 baht

7 hours ago
Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam Pattaya News

Russian man held with 40,000 baht linked to call centre scam

8 hours ago
CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival Aviation News

CAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival

8 hours ago
Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion Pattaya News

Former police volunteer arrested in Pattaya over drug-planting, extortion

8 hours ago
Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions Thailand News

Thailand bans new gun licences for one year with four exceptions

9 hours ago
Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing Phuket News

Phuket woman admits inventing petrol station robbery to cover up her wrongdoing

9 hours ago
Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car Phuket News

Phuket driver, passenger clash in heated argument over eating in car

9 hours ago
PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales Thailand News

PM Anutin clarifies rumours about ending gasohol 91 and 95 sales

10 hours ago
Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations Pattaya News

Swiss man arrested in Pattaya amid child sexual abuse allegations

11 hours ago
Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri Eastern Thailand News

Thai Navy searches for 6 missing crew after fuel tanker sinks off Chon Buri

12 hours ago
South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help Phuket News

South African father missing in Phuket, daughter appeals for help

12 hours ago
CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach Aviation News

CAAT says only 2 from 7 main Thai airlines affected by data breach

12 hours ago
Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case Bangkok News

Chinese fugitive arrested in Bangkok over 2.5-billion-baht bid-rigging case

13 hours ago
Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up Thailand News

Chinese premier Li Qiang to visit Thailand with seven deals lined up

13 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 November: heavy rain in 14 provinces

16 hours ago
Foreigner&#8217;s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate Phuket News

Foreigner’s cold sandwich complaint and racism accusation leads to online debate

1 day ago
Phuket woman says employer&#8217;s cash stolen in petrol station assault Phuket News

Phuket woman says employer’s cash stolen in petrol station assault

1 day ago
Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact Economy News

Bangkok, Washington agree broad terms of trade pact

1 day ago
Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25 Thailand News

Indian tourists allegedly attempt to cut omelette price from 100 to 25

1 day ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket over 2,379 day visa overstay

1 day ago
Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut Thailand News

Tomorrowland Thailand braces for loss despite sold-out debut

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleCAAT addresses soaring Chiang Mai flight prices ahead of festival