Chiang Mai lottery fervour spikes as fortune tellers offer lucky numbers amid Vegetarian Festival

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

The lottery buzz is in full swing in Chiang Mai as fortune tellers provide lucky numbers and warn of double digits. Among the popular figures are ones associated with the Vegetarian Festival and the Chinese calendar. Today, the lottery stalls in Chiang Mai are buzzing with people searching for their lucky numbers. Despite the continuous rainfall, hopeful buyers flocked to various lottery stalls in the city and different districts, maintaining a steady rate of ticket sales priced at 100 baht (US$ 2.75) per ticket and 110 to 120 baht (US$ 3 to 303) per bundle.

Pannee Luepoogern, a lottery vendor in Saraphi district, revealed that the most sought-after numbers were 13, 89, 70, 59, 94, 49, 913, 901, 089, 560, 559, and 942. These were considered lucky numbers. Additionally, several buyers also sought numbers related to significant dates such as the Piyamaharaj Day (23, 523) and the October 14 Declaration of Democracy (October 14, 1973). Numbers related to the Chinese calendar (453, 436, 563, 45, 53, 36, 56), Thailand’s satellite THEO53-2 and the Vegetarian Festival (October 15 to 23, numbers 915, 923) were also in demand, reported KhaoSod.

Ploypairin, a fortune teller who calculates lucky numbers based on star alignment, shared her predictions for the lottery draw on October 16. She advised caution with double-digit numbers and suggested the numbers 2, 0, and 8 as the date’s pair, with 4 as the friendly pair. She provided a series of two-digit numbers (02, 28, 48, 08, 40, 24, 22, 44, 88, 78, 71, 27, 62, 16, 68, 67) and three-digit numbers (220, 204, 408, 281, 627, 268, 176, 871, 217, 671, 216, 224, 241, 668, 866) as potentially lucky for the upcoming draw.

Kraisorn Saenganan, also known as Leela Mekin, spoke about his personal lucky number 67, his age, and his house number in Chiang Mai 199/529, as well as his car registration number 8347. He wished good luck to everyone and expressed his belief in a shared fortune for this lottery draw.

Follow us on :













The president of the Chiang Mai Disabled Lottery Vendors Association acknowledged the popularity of the digital lottery, selling out every round. However, the sales of traditional lottery tickets have slowed due to the rainy season. He urged the government and the lottery office to investigate quota misuse by independent organisations, addressing numerous complaints about exploitation.

Follow more of The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.