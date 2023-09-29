Chiang Mai’s sizzling lottery craze: Rain or shine, locals bet on luck

Photo: by Goran Pavlović, on Flickr.

The buzz around the “hot lottery” is intensifying in Chiang Mai, with locals eagerly purchasing tickets for Sunday’s draw in hopes of securing the lucky numbers revealed by revered teacher Sreevichai.

The allure of the lottery is strong, despite the ongoing rainy season and the ticket price remaining at 100 baht per ticket and 110-120 baht for a series. The lottery draw is scheduled for October 1.

The lottery sales atmosphere in Chiang Mai is bustling despite intermittent rain showers. Locals are flocking to various stalls to get their hands on these coveted tickets.

Areas bustling with activity include the Mahidol Road in the Mueang district, the train station area, the Hai Ya Cemetery area, and the Chiang Mai Gate area.

Even early morning markets in various districts and larger stalls along the Chiang Mai-Lamphun road in Saraphi district are teeming with eager participants.

Miss Pornnee, a lottery vendor along the Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road, revealed that despite the challenges of the rainy season, sales are steady.

Big Joke’s car

The best-selling numbers remain the same lucky numbers, 13, 59, 89, 24, 94, 924, and 904, along with numbers commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Thai national flag, and the license plate numbers 51, 15 of Deputy Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn’s car, reported Khaosod.

Pornnee further mentioned that other numbers in demand include the 14th Chief of the Royal Thai Police‘s badge number, teacher Sreevichai’s number that corresponds with the prohibition of vans stopping on Doi Suthep, and the number 150 commemorating the 150th anniversary of teacher Sreevichai, as well as the 88th anniversary of the opening of the route to Doi Suthep.

The van license plate number 1204, associated with tourists travelling safely to Doi Suthep to pay respects to the monument of teacher Sreevichai, is also a hit. She also highlighted numbers from the Chinese calendar, which are still maintained, namely 932, 327, 93, and 37.

Miss Ploy Parin, a fortune teller from the northern region, revealed that the lottery draw scheduled for October 1, has the lucky numbers 1, 0, 9, and the friendly number 5. She suggested numbers 52, 10, 91, 51, 50, 59, 90, 26, 23, 37, 38, 68, and 76 for the two-digit lottery, and numbers 109, 905, 191, 051, 237, 678, 736, 638, 276, 326, 238 for the three-digit lottery. She also warned to watch out for the double numbers 688, 882, 773, 266.

Meanwhile, the president of the Chiang Mai Disabled Lottery Sellers Association stated that lottery vendors are awaiting changes from the new government lottery office, especially regarding the high price of lottery tickets.

Currently, the government lottery office has increased the quota for digital lottery bookings, allowing 1,200 more people per month to reserve lottery tickets digitally.

Currently, over 60,000 people have this privilege, giving hope to vendors booking digital lottery tickets, with over a hundred thousand bookings so far.

