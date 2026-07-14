Chiang Mai bar returns 150,000 baht to British man after overcharging dispute

A British man filed a complaint against a karaoke bar in Chiang Mai, claiming he was overcharged by 150,000 baht at the venue. The bar initially denied the accusation but eventually refunded the full amount following public scrutiny.

The British man and his Thai wife filed a complaint with Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station against the karaoke bar operator and employees. Both parties attended a mediation meeting at the police station on the evening of yesterday, July 13.

According to the couple, they live in Hang Dong district, while the karaoke bar is located on near the old moat in central Chiang Mai.

Speaking on behalf of her husband, the Thai woman said the incident began after her husband’s British friend visited Chiang Mai on June 28. The pair had dinner and drinks at an Italian restaurant before travelling to the karaoke bar. She said both men were intoxicated when they arrived at the venue.

According to the complainant, the two British men decided to leave after spending some time at the bar, with the British visitor paying a bill of 700 baht.

The Thai wife alleged that bar employees then tried to persuade the two foreigners to stay and blocked them from boarding a tuk tuk. She claimed the foreigners threatened to call police, so they were eventually allowed to leave.

The British visitor was dropped at his hotel, while her husband instructed the driver to continue to the their home in Hang Dong. However, she alleged that her foreign husband later regained consciousness back at the same karaoke bar.

The woman said her husband was still heavily intoxicated. He arrived home the next morning and later discovered that 150,000 baht had been charged to credit cards belonging to both him and his wife.

After reviewing the transactions with their banks, the couple found that several payments had reportedly been processed within 30 minutes. They also alleged that some of the money had been transferred to personal bank accounts rather than the business account of the karaoke bar.

The couple filed a police complaint, alleging fraud, and also asked investigators to examine the role of the tuk tuk driver. The wife alleged the driver may have been working with the venue by bringing customers there for commissions, although police have not confirmed that claim.

The karaoke bar initially denied any wrongdoing, stating that the 150,000 baht reflected the cost of food, drinks and services provided during the visit.

According to the operator, the two British customers requested the services of numerous hostesses, with each hostess charged at 700 baht per hour.

The couple rejected that explanation, maintaining that the amount charged was excessive and confirming they intended to pursue legal action.

KhaoSod reported today, July 14, that the karaoke bar later refunded the full amount after the case attracted widespread attention on social media.

Despite the refund, the public have called on officers to continue investigating the venue’s operating licence and examine similar complaints involving Chiang Mai entertainment venues.

In a separate case last year, police arrested nine employees at another Chiang Mai bar after for assaulting a British customer during a dispute over a 20,000 baht bill.

The customer alleged he had been overcharged before leaving the venue without paying. The bar owner declined to comment, while residents claimed staff had previously argued with customers.