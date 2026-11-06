Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 5:13 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car
Photo by Dushlik via Getty Images

Chiang Mai‘s Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) held a discussion with Austrian and Canadian representatives about a cable car system on Doi Suthep mountain to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

The meeting took place at 11am today, November 4, under the direction of PAO President Pichai Lertpongadisorn, who assigned Deputy President Somchat Wattanakla to lead the discussions.

The meeting included representatives from the Austrian Consulate in Chiang Mai, led by Honorary Consul Nikolaus Prachensky, as well as advisers from Cable Car Solutions CNX and relevant government agencies.

ADVERTISEMENT
Chiang Mai discusses cable car
Photo via CM 108

Representatives from Doppelmayr Group, the leading cable car system manufacturer from Austria, and Elevate, the investor in cable car projects from Canada, presented their initial concept for the proposed development.

The proposed system would provide an alternative form of public transport while connecting visitors to tourism destinations.

Its stated objectives include easing traffic congestion on the road leading up Doi Suthep, reducing vehicle emissions and lowering the risk of accidents on steep sections of the route. The concept is also intended to support Chiang Mai’s development as a Smart City and a low-carbon city.

Chiang Mai plans cable car project on Doi Suthep
Photo via CM 108

However, the PAO stressed that the discussions remain at an early stage. The organisation said it would consider policy feedback and assess the project’s feasibility, including potential environmental impacts, land use and public participation.

Related Articles

Further consideration of the project will depend on the findings of these studies and consultations.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 5:13 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Japan &#8216;concerts scam&#8217; leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses Crime News

Japan ‘concerts scam’ leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses

38 minutes ago
American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya Pattaya News

American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts Crime News

Officials seize 473 protected turtles sent from Mexico as leather belts

1 hour ago
Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi Thailand News

Mystery object resembling space debris washes ashore in Krabi

2 hours ago
Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand Thailand News

Thai children under 18 must show birth certificates to leave Thailand

2 hours ago
Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers Crime News

Trang mother seeks justice for 5 year old son beaten by 2 teenagers

2 hours ago
Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts Crime News

Thai man walks out of prison, gets arrested over mule accounts

3 hours ago
Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond Crime News

Family raises suspicions after woman found naked in Mukdahan pond

4 hours ago
Thailand opens doors to Google&#8217;s data centre ambitions Business News

Thailand opens doors to Google’s data centre ambitions

4 hours ago
Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays Tourism News

Foreign tourists flock to Koh Mak in Trat for longer island holidays

6 hours ago
Unidentified person pays fine for Thai man who tries to smuggle parrot eggs in Africa Crime News

Unidentified person pays fine for Thai man who tries to smuggle parrot eggs in Africa

6 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 6 to 8) Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (November 6 to 8)

6 hours ago
Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding Pattaya News

Pattaya unveils 2.75 billion baht plan to tackle chronic flooding

6 hours ago
Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead Phuket News

Fatal crash in Phuket leaves Russian motorcyclist dead

7 hours ago
Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities Tourism News

Thailand expands automated passport gate access to 33 nationalities

7 hours ago
Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes Business News

Thai Airways apologises for Suvarnabhumi cargo backlog, promises fixes

7 hours ago
Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027 Business News

Thailand prepares to review minimum wage rates for 2027

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 6 November: heavy rain in 39 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December Thailand News

Thais worldwide invited to wear traditional clothing throughout December

23 hours ago
Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse Bangkok News

Scam call centre investigation leads to discovery of SIM boxes at Khao San guesthouse

24 hours ago
Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes Thailand News

Thailand moves birth records online to combat fake father schemes

24 hours ago
Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban Thailand News

Thai critic Pavin Chachavalpongpun criticises RTP after book ban

1 day ago
Bangkok&#8217;s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town Bangkok News

Bangkok’s Gen Z embraces late-night cycling through old town

1 day ago
AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport Business News

AOT meeting targets Thai Airways Cargo delays at Suvarnabhumi Airport

1 day ago
Spain, Portugal, Tonga agree to visa exemptions for Thai officials Thailand News

Spain, Portugal, Tonga agree to visa exemptions for Thai officials

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleWhere the festive lights shine brightest in Thailand this year