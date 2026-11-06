Chiang Mai holds early talks on environmentally friendly Doi Suthep cable car

Chiang Mai‘s Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) held a discussion with Austrian and Canadian representatives about a cable car system on Doi Suthep mountain to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.

The meeting took place at 11am today, November 4, under the direction of PAO President Pichai Lertpongadisorn, who assigned Deputy President Somchat Wattanakla to lead the discussions.

The meeting included representatives from the Austrian Consulate in Chiang Mai, led by Honorary Consul Nikolaus Prachensky, as well as advisers from Cable Car Solutions CNX and relevant government agencies.

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Representatives from Doppelmayr Group, the leading cable car system manufacturer from Austria, and Elevate, the investor in cable car projects from Canada, presented their initial concept for the proposed development.

The proposed system would provide an alternative form of public transport while connecting visitors to tourism destinations.

Its stated objectives include easing traffic congestion on the road leading up Doi Suthep, reducing vehicle emissions and lowering the risk of accidents on steep sections of the route. The concept is also intended to support Chiang Mai’s development as a Smart City and a low-carbon city.

However, the PAO stressed that the discussions remain at an early stage. The organisation said it would consider policy feedback and assess the project’s feasibility, including potential environmental impacts, land use and public participation.

Further consideration of the project will depend on the findings of these studies and consultations.

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