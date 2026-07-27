Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 3:39 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai HIV cases reach 23,900 as infections continue rising | Thaiger
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Chiang Mai health officials reported that HIV cases have reached 23,900, with around 700 new infections recorded each year, noting a need for stronger prevention measures and improved access to healthcare.

The Chiang Mai Provincial Public Health Office released the latest epidemiological data, showing that the province continues to record an average of two new HIV infections each day.

According to the office, young people, students and working adults remain among the groups most at risk due to changing lifestyles and sexual behaviours.

Officials reported a rising trend in infections among people aged 15 to 24, with 49% of new HIV cases occurring within this age group. They attributed the increase to changing sexual behaviour, limited knowledge of HIV prevention and restricted access to healthcare services designed for young people.

HIV cases among men who have sex with men
Photo by Syda Productions via Canva

People aged 25 to 49 continue to account for the highest number of new infections, which health officials linked to broader social networks and sexual activity.

The Provincial Public Health Office also emphasised how digital platforms are changing behaviours, particularly among men who have sex with men (MSM).

According to the data, 61.9% of MSM use dating applications to meet new sexual partners, increasing the risk of HIV transmission as well as other sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), including Mpox.

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Although younger people and working-age adults remain key risk groups, officials said migrant workers and ethnic communities continue to experience disproportionately high rates of HIV and other STDs.

Healthcare access
Photo by 89Stocker via Canva

Most cases within ethnic communities were reported among people working in the sex industry, according to the health office.

Officials said the findings also reflect unequal access to healthcare among ethnic communities and other high-risk groups.

To address the issue, the Provincial Public Health Office plans to strengthen public education on HIV and STDs through digital communication channels, expand youth-friendly healthcare services and reduce stigma surrounding people living with HIV.

The office also aims to ensure all groups have timely and equitable access to HIV screening, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) and treatment.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 3:39 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.