Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike
Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat | Photo via Thai Government PRD

Thailand’s aviation regulator wants foreign booking sites to register in the country and follow the legal fare caps that already bind airlines. The request follows Chiang Mai flight tickets from Bangkok appearing above 20,000 baht ahead of the Yi Peng festival, which runs from November 23 to 26.

Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat said yesterday, November 12, that he hopes the rules can be in place by next year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has written to the Commerce Ministry asking for legislation that would require online travel agencies to register in Thailand and would let the government enforce maximum fares on them.

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Siripong told the CAAT to send its request without delay and suggested that the Commerce Ministry, the Transport Ministry and the Office of the Consumer Protection Board work on the rules together.

Speaking at Parliament, Siripong said airlines sell part of their seats to online and other travel agencies under quota deals, and most of the online platforms involved are foreign companies with no registration in Thailand, so no Thai law limits what they charge.

Foreign booking sites face Thai airfare caps after Chiang Mai fare spike | News by Thaiger
Bangkok-Chiang Mai flight fares for November 23, 2026, taken from Google Flights

Tickets bought directly from an airline on the Bangkok to Chiang Mai route carry a ceiling of about 5,000 baht one way on low-cost carriers, depending on promotions, while full-service carriers sell in the range of just over 7,000 baht, Siripong said.

The minister also blamed heavy festival demand and a cut of about 60 flights a day between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, as airlines change schedules to avoid the times when sky lanterns are released.

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Until a law passes, the caps protect only tickets bought on airline websites or through Thai travel agencies that operate under Thai law, and Siripong advised travellers to book through those channels rather than foreign platforms. The proposal has no draft law or start date yet.

The CAAT said on November 12 that fares of up to 28,000 baht quoted for the Yi Peng holiday, from November 23 to 26, came from third-party booking sites rather than airlines.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: November 13, 2026, 3:34 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
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