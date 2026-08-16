Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 2:34 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai flash flood sweeps tourist at Mae Sa Waterfall | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Facebook: Arttie Martin

A sudden flash flood at Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai swept away a tourist and left others with minor injuries yesterday, August 15. Doi Suthep-Pui National Park officials helped everyone reach safety before taking one tourist to hospital.

The incident was reported at about 3pm at Mae Sa Waterfall in Mae Rim district, where several tourists, many of them foreigners, were swimming when the water level suddenly surged.

One of the tourists captured the incident on video and posted the footage online. The tourist said they were about to enter the water to take photos when park officials blew their whistles, warning visitors to get out. The floodwaters arrived moments later.

Park officials spotted signs of an approaching flash flood and warned tourists to get out of the water. However, the flood arrived so quickly that some were unable to reach safety in time.

A flash flood sweeps a tourist away at Mae Sa Waterfall in Chiang Mai as officials rushed to rescue visitors, with one taken to hospital.
Photo via Facebook: Arttie Martin

Officials rushed to help those caught in the water, while other tourists also assisted. People watching from outside the water called for help as tourists were swept by the current.

Park officials and other tourists managed to bring everyone out of the danger area. Most of the tourists suffered only minor abrasions and received first aid at the scene before being allowed to leave normally.

One tourist who was swept away by the current reported pain and dizziness. Officials coordinated with Mae Rim Subdistrict Municipality to take the tourist to hospital for further examination and treatment.

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Officials subsequently placed red flags and ropes around Mae Sa Waterfall to prevent visitors from entering the water.

Doi Suthep-Pui National Park urged visitors travelling to waterfalls during the rainy season to check weather and rainfall conditions beforehand, assess the risk of natural hazards, and strictly follow warnings and instructions from officials to protect their safety and property.

Elsewhere, heavy rain and rapid runoff from surrounding hills caused flooding in Patong, severely disrupting traffic. Police responded to affected areas and issued warnings across the tourist hotspot.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: August 16, 2026, 2:34 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.