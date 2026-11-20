Chiang Mai has launched a new electric tourist tram service connecting 15 stops across the city, offering visitors a way to explore its attractions along a 15.8-kilometre route for fares starting at 20 baht.

The service, called Chiang Mai Tram by Lannatique, began operating on November 18 at 12pm, connecting historic temples, markets, shopping areas and hotels across the city.

The tram operates daily from 9am to 9pm, with single journeys costing 20 baht. A one-day pass costs 99 baht and allows unlimited journeys throughout the day, while longer-term passes are available from 450 baht.

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The route includes popular destinations such as Tha Phae Gate, Warorot Market, Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Lok Moli and the Chang Moi neighbourhood.

Other stops include Wat Sri Don Chai, Surawong Book Centre, Tha Phae Road Soi 1, Wat Mahawan, Zheng He Heritage House, Lannatique, Chiang Mai Ancient House, InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping and Meliá Chiang Mai.

According to Asset World Corporation (AWC), the fully electric trams are equipped with PM2.5 air filtration systems. The service also includes real-time vehicle tracking, information displays at stops, payment facilities and an automated guide providing information about attractions along the route.

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The company describes the project as Thailand’s first electric tram service developed specifically for tourism.

The service operates as a social enterprise, with revenue remaining after expenses intended to support community projects in Chiang Mai.

AWC chief executive Wallapa Traisorat said the project aims to connect tourists with Chiang Mai’s cultural attractions while supporting local communities.

Passengers can find information about routes, schedules and tickets through the Facebook page Lannatique Destination.

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