Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 10:54 AM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash
Photo via Matichon

A Thai man was found to have 172 milligrams of alcohol in his blood after his hatchback struck a municipal street sweeper and dragged it for more than 100 metres along a road in Chiang Mai on October 5.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station were called to the crash scene on Boon Rueang Rit Road in Si Phum Subdistrict, Mueang District, at about 4.35am after receiving a report of the collision.

Police found a grey Toyota Yaris hatchback stopped on the side of the road. A 67 year old woman, Somjit Ja-ue, was trapped underneath the vehicle.

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Drunk driver kills woman in Chiang Mai
Photo via Matichon

Rescue workers used cutting equipment to free Somjit. They provided CPR and attempted to take her to hospital, but later confirmed that she had died at the scene.

The driver was identified as 48 year old Chumnat Maneesri. He reportedly appeared to be drunk and tested positive for 172 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, compared with the legal limit of 50 milligrams for drivers.

Somjit’s colleagues and witnesses told police that Chumnat’s vehicle struck her and dragged her along the road for more than 100 metres.

Chiang Mai road sweeper killed on duty
Photo via Matichon

Another driver travelling behind Chumnat reportedly saw Somjit underneath the vehicle and sounded his horn in an attempt to make Chumnat stop, but the hatchback continued moving. The driver then sought help from a motorcycle rider, who moved in front of Chumnat’s vehicle to help bring it to a stop.

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MGR Online reported that Chumnat was taken to the police station for legal proceedings before his lawyer requested temporary release. KhaoSod reported that the bail request was granted because Chumnat had not shown any attempt to flee.

Police prepared to submit the case to court, initially charging Chumnat with driving under the influence of alcohol. The case remains subject to legal proceedings.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 6, 2026, 10:54 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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