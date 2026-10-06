Chiang Mai road sweeper dies in drunk driving crash

A Thai man was found to have 172 milligrams of alcohol in his blood after his hatchback struck a municipal street sweeper and dragged it for more than 100 metres along a road in Chiang Mai on October 5.

Officers from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station were called to the crash scene on Boon Rueang Rit Road in Si Phum Subdistrict, Mueang District, at about 4.35am after receiving a report of the collision.

Police found a grey Toyota Yaris hatchback stopped on the side of the road. A 67 year old woman, Somjit Ja-ue, was trapped underneath the vehicle.

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Rescue workers used cutting equipment to free Somjit. They provided CPR and attempted to take her to hospital, but later confirmed that she had died at the scene.

The driver was identified as 48 year old Chumnat Maneesri. He reportedly appeared to be drunk and tested positive for 172 milligrams of alcohol in his blood, compared with the legal limit of 50 milligrams for drivers.

Somjit’s colleagues and witnesses told police that Chumnat’s vehicle struck her and dragged her along the road for more than 100 metres.

Another driver travelling behind Chumnat reportedly saw Somjit underneath the vehicle and sounded his horn in an attempt to make Chumnat stop, but the hatchback continued moving. The driver then sought help from a motorcycle rider, who moved in front of Chumnat’s vehicle to help bring it to a stop.

MGR Online reported that Chumnat was taken to the police station for legal proceedings before his lawyer requested temporary release. KhaoSod reported that the bail request was granted because Chumnat had not shown any attempt to flee.

Police prepared to submit the case to court, initially charging Chumnat with driving under the influence of alcohol. The case remains subject to legal proceedings.

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