Chiang Mai court convicts dog killer: A justice victory for popular campus pet

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In Chiang Mai, a man who killed a beloved dog has been sentenced to six months in prison for animal cruelty.

The dog was known as Thia Mor Chor, a short-legged, popular fellow among students. Watchdog Thailand, an animal rights organisation, announced the verdict yesterday, signalling justice for Thia, whose name means shorty.

The late Thia was an adored fixture within the Chiang Mai University community. His friendly disposition and short stature endeared him to students and faculty alike, so much so that he became a local celebrity of sorts. His popularity skyrocketed after photos of him joining students in a procession up Doi Suthep, a local mountain, went viral on social media platforms. But tragedy struck in May 2020 when Thia inexplicably disappeared.

Eventually, the gruesome discovery of Thia’s lifeless body, cruelly stuffed into a cartoon-themed plastic bag and discarded in a forest near Chang Phueak sub-district of Mueang district, shocked and saddened many within the local community and beyond. This led to a criminal complaint filed against a suspect who was identified as Parinya, also known as ‘Bank,’ reported KhaoSod.

In addition to the charge of animal cruelty, he was accused of stealing at night and using a vehicle as an aid in the crime.

Today, at a Chiang Mai court, Bank was sentenced to six months in prison for the sole crime of animal cruelty, while the theft charge was dismissed due to unclear evidence.

Follow us on :













In their formal statement released on social media, the page ‘Watchdog Thailand Foundation – WDT‘ stated…

“Justice has finally been served for our dear Thia. He received the justice he deserved, with the perpetrator getting a six-month sentence without probation for the crime of animal cruelty. The theft charge was dropped due to a lack of credible evidence. Since the perpetrator did not confess, there were no mitigating circumstances. We, WDT, along with animal lovers nationwide, are satisfied with the outcome. Justice prevailed for our dear Thia.”

