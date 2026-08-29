Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 29, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Department of Provincial Administration)

Thai authorities have moved against a scheme that allegedly turned civil-registration records into a production line for fake Thai citizenship. Roughly 5,000 migrants are believed to have obtained ID cards they were never entitled to.

Investigators arrested 20 suspects in raids on 35 locations in Chiang Mai, deploying about 200 police and administrative officials. Those detained include a former assistant district chief of Chai Prakan, a sub-district chief and a village headman. Eight Thai house owners and nine Myanmar nationals were also held.

The alleged scheme centred on Category 0 Thai ID cards, the record type used for people whose civil status has not been established. Officials suspect these were issued to about 5,000 migrants in Chai Prakan district between 2018 and 2022.

The Thai house owners are accused of supplying the addresses that made the paperwork look legitimate. That gave applicants a registered residence on paper.

The operation follows a separate case in the same province. In May, the Interior Ministry announced arrests under an operation named Revealing the Dragon’s Shadow. The results were presented at the National Anti-Corruption Commission’s Region 5 office in Chiang Mai.

That case targeted a Hot district deputy chief, previously the deputy district chief in Chiang Dao, and a Chiang Dao district employee. Both are accused of falsifying civil-registration records for Sun Mingchen. The Chinese national already faces charges over military-grade weapons and explosive materials.

The two cases point at the same weak spot. Thai citizenship records are issued at district level. That puts a small number of local officials in control of documents carrying lifelong legal weight.

Related Articles
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Related news

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai citizenship bust: 20 held over ID cards issued to 5,000 migrants

2 hours ago
Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk | Thaiger Bangkok News

Eight students held after rival groups brawl on packed Bangkok skywalk

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches | Thaiger Technology News

Thailand’s AI passport hits 1.3 million sign-ups before it even launches

4 hours ago
Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Puppy survives 9mm shot to the neck as CCTV points to municipal officer

5 hours ago
Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions &#8216;discredit warfare&#8217; | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand hits back after Hun Sen brands border actions ‘discredit warfare’

6 hours ago
Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast August 29: heavy rain warning for upper Thailand

8 hours ago
Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour | Thaiger Property

Thailand Real Estate Awards 2026 celebrates a decade of excellence as AP Thailand takes the night’s highest honour

23 hours ago
3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man | Thaiger Central Thailand News

3 out of 4 former wives explain why they leave 77 year old bedridden man

1 day ago
Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices | Thaiger Pattaya News

Koh Larn speedboat operators brawl over passengers, prices

1 day ago
Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill | Thaiger News

Bangkok bar shaves woman’s head over nearly 60k baht unpaid bill

1 day ago
Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi | Thaiger Krabi News

Swedish singer receives Thai-style tribute from old school on Koh Lanta, Krabi

1 day ago
Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest | Thaiger News

Search under way after naked woman disappears into Prachin Buri forest

1 day ago
Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents | Thaiger Thai Life

Praya Lundberg returns to Bangkok Community Help Foundation to support Klong Toey residents

1 day ago
Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Lop Buri car owner finds man unresponsive inside his vehicle

1 day ago
Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says | Thaiger Politics News

Ageing naval equipment may need replacing, PM says

1 day ago
Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian found unconscious with white powder on nose in Pattaya

1 day ago
Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri | Thaiger Transport News

Chinese man throws banknotes at Thai ride-hailing driver in Chon Buri

1 day ago
Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Vlogger documents open cocaine offers on Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road

1 day ago
New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8 | Thaiger Aviation News

New Udon Thani Kunming flight to launch on September 8

1 day ago
Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket tourism numbers see 52% Israeli arrivals surge this July

1 day ago
Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket villa booking scam arrest after Russian tourists lose millions

1 day ago
Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit | Thaiger News

Cambodia denies plan to arrest Thai PM Anutin over disputed border visit

1 day ago
Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend | Thaiger Crime News

Kanchanaburi woman allegedly attacked with acid by partner and his friend

1 day ago
Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing | Thaiger News

Nepal floods: death toll passes 390, over 1,500 missing

1 day ago
Bangkok crowned world&#8217;s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok crowned world’s best nightlife city for 2026 by Time Out

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 29, 2026, 3:30 PM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.