Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 5:58 PM
2 minutes read
Chiang Mai couple charged 85,800 baht without consent at beauty clinic | Thaiger
Photo by George Doyle via Photo Images

A Thai couple accused a beauty clinic inside a shopping mall in Chiang Mai of charging 85,800 baht to their credit card without consent after they were invited to try a free treatment.

The couple’s daughter shared the allegations on Facebook yesterday, August 30, asking an online community for advice. According to KhaoSod, the clinic was located on the fourth floor of the shopping mall.

The daughter said the incident happened on August 16. Her parents were approached by clinic staff standing outside the shop, who invited them to try a service for free. The couple agreed to take part.

According to her father’s account, his wife was taken into a treatment room while staff members asked him for his credit card. He questioned why the card was needed if the service was free.

Chiang Mai clinic scam Thai couple
Photo by the couple’s daughter

The father said the clinic staff did not answer his question and allegedly told him not to ask further. He eventually handed over his credit card before staff carried out a treatment on his face.

He claimed that a substance applied to his face caused numbness and blurred vision. After the treatment, staff gave the couple a gift voucher and a receipt showing that 85,800 baht had been charged to his credit card. The receipt listed services including a scrub, mask and lift-up treatment.

The daughter also said her father experienced pain after a staff member used an unidentified electrical device on his shoulder during the treatment.

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Chiang Mai clinic charges couple without consent
Photo by the couple’s daughter

She said her father was unable to sleep after the incident because of stress and lost two kilogrammes in weight. He initially kept the incident from her because he was worried that she would become upset.

As of publication, neither the clinic nor the shopping mall had issued a public statement regarding the allegations.

The daughter updated the public, saying that she had been contacted by several people who had had similar experiences at the clinic. She urged anyone with evidence to get in touch and said that she intended to compile all the evidence in order to file a complaint against the clinic.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 31, 2026, 5:58 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.