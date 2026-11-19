Tourist Police arrested a bar owner in central Chiang Mai today, November 19, for overcharging foreign customers and operating without a licence.

Officers raided RED BAR on Si Don Chai Road at around 2.30am after receiving complaints that customers were charged excessive amounts and prevented from leaving until they paid.

Police said they received complaints from foreign tourists and tour guides about the bar in Chang Khlan subdistrict. Complainants alleged that guards and staff blocked customers from leaving and pressured them to settle bills they considered unusually high.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers identified the venue as RED BAR and its owner as 34 year old Aphiwat Phithakkiattikun. They arrested him during the raid and took him to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

According to police, the bar had previously been caught engaging in similar conduct and was ordered to close. However, authorities alleged that the owner later reopened the business under a different name without obtaining the required licence and continued overcharging foreign customers.

Police have not publicly clarified the specific penalties Aphiwat could face or provided further details about the latest complaints.

The arrest follows other reports of disputes involving bills at entertainment venues in Chiang Mai. In July, a British tourist received a bill of 150,000 baht at a karaoke bar. His wife brought the case to the media, after which the venue refunded the couple in full.

In March, a French tourist filed a police complaint alleging that he was assaulted at a Chiang Mai karaoke bar following a dispute over a 30,000-baht bill. The venue reportedly returned the 30,000 baht to police and paid 2,500 baht towards his medical expenses.

Similar news