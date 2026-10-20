Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders

App-based riders in Chiang Mai faced online criticism after a photograph appeared to show motorcycles parked on a public pavement, leaving less space for pedestrians.

The photograph was shared by a rider in the Facebook group กลุ่มคนขับ แกร๊บGrab เชียงใหม่ (Grab Riders Chiang Mai). It showed several motorcycles parked along the left side of the road and on the pavement, with some riders sitting on their bikes and others standing on the walkway.

The accompanying caption read, “We’re just gathering, not killing anyone. We’re not asking you to feed us, so why are you so bothered?”

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The post prompted criticism from commenters, who said parking motorcycles on pedestrian walkways obstructed people trying to pass and could violate traffic regulations.

Other users raised separate complaints about alleged noise from modified motorcycles, claiming some riders revved their engines late at night near residential areas. Some also alleged that members of the group had left rubbish behind or smoked in public spaces. These claims have not been independently verified.

Several commenters said such behaviour could affect Chiang Mai’s image as a tourist destination and reflect unfairly on delivery riders who work without disturbing others.

Others argued that obstructing a pavement and creating excessive noise can inconvenience people even when no physical injury occurs.

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Social media users called on Chang Phueak Police Station and the Department of Land Transport to investigate the gathering, parking practices, modified motorcycles and any potential traffic violations.

Some residents also urged officers to patrol Nimman Soi 7 and other locations where similar gatherings might take place.

At the time of the report, no enforcement action had been announced, and police had not released findings about the incident or the other complaints.

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