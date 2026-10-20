Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 5:35 PM
1 minute read
Chiang Mai locals report pavement blocking, late-night noise from riders
Photo via KhaoSod

App-based riders in Chiang Mai faced online criticism after a photograph appeared to show motorcycles parked on a public pavement, leaving less space for pedestrians.

The photograph was shared by a rider in the Facebook group กลุ่มคนขับ แกร๊บGrab เชียงใหม่ (Grab Riders Chiang Mai). It showed several motorcycles parked along the left side of the road and on the pavement, with some riders sitting on their bikes and others standing on the walkway.

The accompanying caption read, “We’re just gathering, not killing anyone. We’re not asking you to feed us, so why are you so bothered?”

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The post prompted criticism from commenters, who said parking motorcycles on pedestrian walkways obstructed people trying to pass and could violate traffic regulations.

Chiang Mai app riders face online backlash
Photo via KhaoSod

Other users raised separate complaints about alleged noise from modified motorcycles, claiming some riders revved their engines late at night near residential areas. Some also alleged that members of the group had left rubbish behind or smoked in public spaces. These claims have not been independently verified.

Several commenters said such behaviour could affect Chiang Mai’s image as a tourist destination and reflect unfairly on delivery riders who work without disturbing others.

Others argued that obstructing a pavement and creating excessive noise can inconvenience people even when no physical injury occurs.

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Delivery rider
Photo by leolintang via Getty Images

Social media users called on Chang Phueak Police Station and the Department of Land Transport to investigate the gathering, parking practices, modified motorcycles and any potential traffic violations.

Some residents also urged officers to patrol Nimman Soi 7 and other locations where similar gatherings might take place.

At the time of the report, no enforcement action had been announced, and police had not released findings about the incident or the other complaints.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 5:35 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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