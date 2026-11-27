Chiang Mai International Airport handled 41,136 passengers on 279 flights yesterday, November 26, its busiest day since it opened, as visitors left the city after the Yi Peng festival. The airport expects the crowds to continue this weekend and has asked passengers to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international ones.

Acting airport director Sakan Udon said the total beat the previous daily record of 40,888 passengers and 267 flights, set on January 25, 2019. Of the 279 flights on November 26, 212 were domestic and 67 were international.

The airport handled 144,974 passengers over the four days of the festival, from November 23 to 26, about 17% more than during Yi Peng last year, while the number of flights rose by about 22%. Arrivals made up most of the 36,877 passengers on November 23, and the peak on the last day came as tourists and residents travelled home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sakan said the crowds on November 26 caused queues at check-in counters, security screening and baggage claim. The airport and the airlines put staff from all departments on duty at each service point to handle the numbers.

Sakan expects flights and passenger numbers to stay high through the weekend. He asked travellers to check their flight times with their airline before setting off, because getting to the airport, checking in, dropping bags and clearing security could all take longer than usual.

The record followed earlier schedule changes for the festival. Airlines cancelled 108 Chiang Mai flights and retimed 80 between November 21 and 28 to keep aircraft clear of the more than 200,000 lanterns expected during Yi Peng. The airport also cut its daily operating hours from about 20 to about 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airport plans to review its handling of the festival with the airlines and other agencies involved, and to use the findings to prepare for higher passenger and flight numbers at future major festivals.