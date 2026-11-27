Chiang Mai officials began removing about 36 tonnes of krathong waste from the Ping River today, November 27, after the floats released during the Yi Peng festival drifted downstream and piled up against a water gate.

Officials warned that the waste, equal to roughly 50,000 krathongs, would foul the water, block the river’s flow and harm its ecosystem if left in place.

The floats gathered at the water gate in Pa Daet subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai district, after residents and tourists set them on the river during the festival earlier this week, along with other rubbish that collected at the same point.

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Chiang Mai Deputy Governor Siwakorn Buapong opened the annual clean-up at the gate, which brought together provincial agencies, local administrations, village heads, private companies and residents.

Siwakorn said the Ping River has supported the livelihoods, economy and farming of Chiang Mai people for generations. He added that Yi Peng is a valuable part of the province’s cultural heritage, and that restoring the river once the festival ends is a duty shared by everyone.

Officials also listed bad smells and damage to the river’s appearance among the problems the rotting floats would cause, alongside the threat to water quality and flow.

In Bangkok, city crews collected 404,907 krathongs after Loy Krathong night on November 24, about 83% of them were made from natural materials, a rise of 13,880 from the 391,027 collected after last year’s festival.

Bangkok counts its floats one by one, while Chiang Mai measures its haul by weight, so the two totals are not directly comparable.