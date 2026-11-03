Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 6:04 PM
1 minute read
Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเจ้าคณะภาค ๗

The spire of a chedi at a temple in Chiang Mai’s Doi Lo district collapsed today, November 3. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The chedi, known locally as a phra that, stands at Wat Mai Nong Hoi in Santisuk subdistrict. The collapse occurred at about 9.45am, and CCTV footage from a nearby area captured the incident.

A video shared by the Santisuk Subdistrict Municipality Office’s official Facebook page showed the top of the chedi falling as people exercising nearby reacted in shock. Bricks and mortar fell around the base.

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Chiang Mai stupa collapse
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเจ้าคณะภาค ๗

Officials from the Office of the Chief Monk of Region 7 visited the site to investigate. They said the cause was not yet clear and that the structure would undergo further inspection.

Santisuk Subdistrict Municipality Mayor Watcharaphong Wannamai ordered tape and barriers to be placed around the chedi to keep people away from the damaged area. He also ordered a damage survey and coordinated with antiquities agencies and engineers for a closer inspection.

Collapse at Chiang Mai temple
Photo via Facebook/ สำนักงานเจ้าคณะภาค ๗

The temple was officially established in 1989 after local residents worked to create a place for Buddhist worship and community gatherings. The chedi is used for worship and merit-making.

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A similar incident was reported last year at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom, where the 120 year old Phra That Non Tan collapsed. Experts said existing cracks and persistent rainfall may have contributed to that incident.

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Local authorities said about 20 million baht was expected to be allocated next year for reconstruction of the stupa. The rebuilt structure is expected to resemble the original as closely as possible.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 6:04 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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