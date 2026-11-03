Cause remains unknown for chedi spire collapse at Chiang Mai temple

The spire of a chedi at a temple in Chiang Mai’s Doi Lo district collapsed today, November 3. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

The chedi, known locally as a phra that, stands at Wat Mai Nong Hoi in Santisuk subdistrict. The collapse occurred at about 9.45am, and CCTV footage from a nearby area captured the incident.

A video shared by the Santisuk Subdistrict Municipality Office’s official Facebook page showed the top of the chedi falling as people exercising nearby reacted in shock. Bricks and mortar fell around the base.

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Officials from the Office of the Chief Monk of Region 7 visited the site to investigate. They said the cause was not yet clear and that the structure would undergo further inspection.

Santisuk Subdistrict Municipality Mayor Watcharaphong Wannamai ordered tape and barriers to be placed around the chedi to keep people away from the damaged area. He also ordered a damage survey and coordinated with antiquities agencies and engineers for a closer inspection.

The temple was officially established in 1989 after local residents worked to create a place for Buddhist worship and community gatherings. The chedi is used for worship and merit-making.

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A similar incident was reported last year at Wat Phra That Phanom in Nakhon Phanom, where the 120 year old Phra That Non Tan collapsed. Experts said existing cracks and persistent rainfall may have contributed to that incident.

Local authorities said about 20 million baht was expected to be allocated next year for reconstruction of the stupa. The rebuilt structure is expected to resemble the original as closely as possible.

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