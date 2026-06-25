Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 2:50 PM
328 1 minute read
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่นิวส์ Chiang Mai News ข่าวเชียงใหม่

A British man physically assaulted and spat on a city police officer at Tha Phae Gate in the centre of Chiang Mai. The foreigner had reportedly displayed disruptive behaviour towards police on multiple occasions before.

Officers from the Chiang Mai Municipality Office requested support from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station after the incident involving the foreign national in central Chiang Mai.

According to city police, the British man arrived at Tha Phae Gate on a motorcycle before parking and approaching officers on duty. Police said he verbally abused officers and made offensive gestures, causing concern among residents and tourists in the area.

The situation escalated while officers were waiting for backup. Police alleged that the man spat at one officer before physically attacking him with repeated punches.

British man held for physical assault on Chiang Mai police
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่นิวส์ Chiang Mai News ข่าวเชียงใหม่

Support officers later arrived and brought the suspect under control. He was subsequently taken to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for legal proceedings.

During questioning, the British man reportedly told police he had no prior dispute with city officers. He claimed he was riding past the area when he felt compelled to confront police.

Police have not disclosed whether alcohol or drug tests were conducted following the arrest. No official information has been released regarding the suspect’s health condition.

Related Articles

A city police officer told Amarin TV that officers had never had any personal conflict with the suspect. However, he said the same man had caused disturbances on several previous occasions.

Foreign man attacks police in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ เชียงใหม่นิวส์ Chiang Mai News ข่าวเชียงใหม่

According to the officer, the suspect had previously cut in front of official vehicles and allegedly thrown metal barricades at government vehicles before leaving the scene on his motorcycle. The officer added that this recent case was the most serious incident caused by the foreigner.

In a similar case reported in March, a British man attacked a Thai police officer inside a convenience store. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed to the public. Details about the motive for the assault and any prior conflict were also withheld.

Last September, a foreign man strangled a traffic police officer who intervened in his violent and explicit behaviour while he was walking around the Patong area of Phuket without clothes. The officer had to call for backup to restrain the man.

Latest Thailand News
Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese man caught after attempting to steal 400,000 baht from Thai man

15 minutes ago
Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

2 hours ago
Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk British driver raises road safety concerns in Phuket

3 hours ago
Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do | Thaiger Visa Information

Thailand scraps 60-day visa-free stay: what changes, who is affected, and what to do

3 hours ago
Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is &#8216;necessary&#8217; | Thaiger News

Beijing says targeting people abroad under ethnic unity law is ‘necessary’

5 hours ago
Thai mother forces teen into prostitution | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai mother forces teen into prostitution

5 hours ago
Discovery of girl&#8217;s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe | Thaiger Thailand News

Discovery of girl’s body in Bueng Kan forest prompts murder probe

6 hours ago
Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it. | Thaiger Property

Thailand holds the best hand in Southeast Asia. It is the only one not playing it.

6 hours ago
Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung | Thaiger Thailand News

Government recruitment exam fraud allegedly leads to shooting in Phatthalung

7 hours ago
Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific&#8217;s best island, airport, resorts also rank | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui crowned Asia-Pacific’s best island, airport, resorts also rank

7 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 26 to 28) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (June 26 to 28)

7 hours ago
Thais built it, sold it, and registered it. So why is the foreigner the only one in the dock? | Thaiger Property

Thais built it, sold it, and registered it. So why is the foreigner the only one in the dock?

22 hours ago
Thai photographer accuses YouTuber of assaulting him over camera angle dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai photographer accuses YouTuber of assaulting him over camera angle dispute

23 hours ago
Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom) | Thaiger Things To Do

Why your next Bangkok staycation should be in Phra Nakhon (not Sukhumvit, not Silom)

23 hours ago
Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud | Thaiger Thailand News

Srinakharinwirot University vows investigation into govt recruitment exam fraud

24 hours ago
Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai King, Queen to visit France for 170th anniversary

1 day ago
One ticket, finally? Why Bangkok&#8217;s trains have spent a decade failing to talk to each other | Thaiger Bangkok Travel

One ticket, finally? Why Bangkok’s trains have spent a decade failing to talk to each other

1 day ago
British acid attack suspect claims he acted in self-defence | Thaiger Pattaya News

British acid attack suspect claims he acted in self-defence

1 day ago
Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights | Thaiger Thailand News

Koh Samui roosters give foreigner sleepless nights

1 day ago
Royal Project develops purple rose for Queen Suthida | Thaiger Thailand News

Royal Project develops purple rose for Queen Suthida

1 day ago
Thailand&#8217;s birth rate is falling. Its International schools are booming anyway. | Thaiger Education

Thailand’s birth rate is falling. Its International schools are booming anyway.

1 day ago
9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations | Thaiger Thailand News

9 suspects arrested for personal data trafficking during raids at 22 locations

1 day ago
How Roojai puts drivers behind the wheel of their own coverage | Thaiger Automotive

How Roojai puts drivers behind the wheel of their own coverage

1 day ago
Thailand education ranking rises to 52 after years of decline | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand education ranking rises to 52 after years of decline

1 day ago
Thailand told to drop &#8216;grey Chinese&#8217; label over stigma concerns | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand told to drop ‘grey Chinese’ label over stigma concerns

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 25, 2026, 2:50 PM
328 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.