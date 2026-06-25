Brit held for public disturbance, assault on Chiang Mai police

A British man physically assaulted and spat on a city police officer at Tha Phae Gate in the centre of Chiang Mai. The foreigner had reportedly displayed disruptive behaviour towards police on multiple occasions before.

Officers from the Chiang Mai Municipality Office requested support from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station after the incident involving the foreign national in central Chiang Mai.

According to city police, the British man arrived at Tha Phae Gate on a motorcycle before parking and approaching officers on duty. Police said he verbally abused officers and made offensive gestures, causing concern among residents and tourists in the area.

The situation escalated while officers were waiting for backup. Police alleged that the man spat at one officer before physically attacking him with repeated punches.

Support officers later arrived and brought the suspect under control. He was subsequently taken to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for legal proceedings.

During questioning, the British man reportedly told police he had no prior dispute with city officers. He claimed he was riding past the area when he felt compelled to confront police.

Police have not disclosed whether alcohol or drug tests were conducted following the arrest. No official information has been released regarding the suspect’s health condition.

A city police officer told Amarin TV that officers had never had any personal conflict with the suspect. However, he said the same man had caused disturbances on several previous occasions.

According to the officer, the suspect had previously cut in front of official vehicles and allegedly thrown metal barricades at government vehicles before leaving the scene on his motorcycle. The officer added that this recent case was the most serious incident caused by the foreigner.

In a similar case reported in March, a British man attacked a Thai police officer inside a convenience store. The exact location of the incident was not disclosed to the public. Details about the motive for the assault and any prior conflict were also withheld.

Last September, a foreign man strangled a traffic police officer who intervened in his violent and explicit behaviour while he was walking around the Patong area of Phuket without clothes. The officer had to call for backup to restrain the man.