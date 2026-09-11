American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 9:39 AM
1 minute read
American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย - Thaipolice

An American man wanted in the US for child sex abuse was arrested yesterday, September 10, during a meditation retreat at a temple in Chiang Mai.

The FBI’s Legal Attaché office at the US Embassy in Bangkok requested cooperation from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau on September 8 to locate the wanted American man, identified only as Joshua, and deport him to the US for further legal proceedings.

Joshua was under an arrest warrant issued by a state court in New Hampshire. According to the report on Channel 3, he and another accomplice sexually assaulted several girls aged under 16 before fleeing the US to avoid arrest.

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Wanted American man arrested in Chiang Mai temple
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

Thai authorities revoked Joshua’s permission to stay in Thailand before beginning efforts to locate him. Immigration police later discovered that he planned to attend a meditation retreat at a temple in Chiang Mai.

Undercover immigration officers joined the retreat to track Joshua’s movements. Temple staff cooperated with and supported the officers during the operation.

On the second day of the officers’ participation in the retreat, they confirmed Joshua’s identity and arrested him during a meditation session. Police said the American admitted that he was the man named in the arrest warrant.

Police reported that Joshua will be transferred to an Immigration Detention Centre before being deported under standard procedures. US authorities are expected to send officers to escort him back to New Hampshire.

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American sex offender arrested in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice

A similar case was reported on August 29, when police arrested an American suspect wanted under an arrest warrant for a sexual offence against children aged under 14. The suspect had been hiding in Phuket.

In 2024, an American man was arrested in Phuket over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a three year old girl. The man denied the accusation, while police said they had enough evidence to prove the alleged offence.

In the same year, another American national was arrested in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, for sexually assaulting a Chinese woman.

foreigner wanted for child sex abuse arrested in Chiang Mai temple
Photo via Facebook/ ตำรวจไทย – Thaipolice
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 11, 2026, 9:39 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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