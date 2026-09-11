American man wanted in US child sex case arrested in Chiang Mai temple

An American man wanted in the US for child sex abuse was arrested yesterday, September 10, during a meditation retreat at a temple in Chiang Mai.

The FBI’s Legal Attaché office at the US Embassy in Bangkok requested cooperation from Thailand’s Immigration Bureau on September 8 to locate the wanted American man, identified only as Joshua, and deport him to the US for further legal proceedings.

Joshua was under an arrest warrant issued by a state court in New Hampshire. According to the report on Channel 3, he and another accomplice sexually assaulted several girls aged under 16 before fleeing the US to avoid arrest.

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Thai authorities revoked Joshua’s permission to stay in Thailand before beginning efforts to locate him. Immigration police later discovered that he planned to attend a meditation retreat at a temple in Chiang Mai.

Undercover immigration officers joined the retreat to track Joshua’s movements. Temple staff cooperated with and supported the officers during the operation.

On the second day of the officers’ participation in the retreat, they confirmed Joshua’s identity and arrested him during a meditation session. Police said the American admitted that he was the man named in the arrest warrant.

Police reported that Joshua will be transferred to an Immigration Detention Centre before being deported under standard procedures. US authorities are expected to send officers to escort him back to New Hampshire.

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A similar case was reported on August 29, when police arrested an American suspect wanted under an arrest warrant for a sexual offence against children aged under 14. The suspect had been hiding in Phuket.

In 2024, an American man was arrested in Phuket over an allegation that he sexually assaulted a three year old girl. The man denied the accusation, while police said they had enough evidence to prove the alleged offence.

In the same year, another American national was arrested in Hat Yai district, Songkhla, for sexually assaulting a Chinese woman.