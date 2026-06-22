American DJ says permit application is underway after his arrest in Chiang Mai

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 2:42 PM
161 1 minute read
American DJ says permit application is underway after his arrest in Chiang Mai | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเชียงใหม่ - World Variety News

Chiang Mai police officers arrested an American DJ on Saturday, June 20, for work permit violations. The DJ later issued a public statement, saying he is working to secure the proper legal permission to work in Thailand.

Chiang Mai Tourist Police said officers discovered a 30 year old American national, identified as Erick, working as a DJ at a bar on Charoen Rat Road in Chang Moi subdistrict.

Police raided the venue on Saturday and detained Erick at the scene before taking him to a police station for legal proceedings.

According to police, Erick was charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for allegedly working without a valid permit. The offence carries penalties ranging from a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht. Additional penalties may include deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

American DJ arrested in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเชียงใหม่ – World Variety News

The case received widespread media attention, with several Thai outlets reporting on the arrest. Some reports used headlines suggesting the American DJ had taken employment opportunities from Thai nationals.

Following the coverage, Erick responded publicly online. In his statement, he acknowledged working as a DJ in Chiang Mai without a work permit. He said he and his team are now working to obtain the proper legal authorisation to work in Thailand.

Erick also said he had no intention of taking employment away from Thai nationals. He stated that he respects Thai people, Thai culture, the local music industry and Thai DJs and artists.

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The American DJ added that he has been living in Chiang Mai and works in the city because of his passion for music and connection to the local community.

Illegal American DJ arrested
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเชียงใหม่ – World Variety News

Under Thai law, DJ work is not listed among occupations specifically restricted for Thai citizens only. However, foreigners working as DJs or in other professions in Thailand are still required to obtain the appropriate work authorisation and comply with labour regulations.

A similar case was reported in Chiang Mai in November last year, when a South Korean DJ was arrested for allegedly working without a permit.

Another more recent case was reported in March this year when a Russian national was arrested for illegally working as a DJ on Koh Pha Ngan.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 22, 2026, 2:42 PM
161 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.