American DJ says permit application is underway after his arrest in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police officers arrested an American DJ on Saturday, June 20, for work permit violations. The DJ later issued a public statement, saying he is working to secure the proper legal permission to work in Thailand.

Chiang Mai Tourist Police said officers discovered a 30 year old American national, identified as Erick, working as a DJ at a bar on Charoen Rat Road in Chang Moi subdistrict.

Police raided the venue on Saturday and detained Erick at the scene before taking him to a police station for legal proceedings.

According to police, Erick was charged under Section 8 of the Foreigners’ Working Management Act for allegedly working without a valid permit. The offence carries penalties ranging from a fine of 5,000 to 50,000 baht. Additional penalties may include deportation and a two-year ban on applying for a work permit in Thailand.

The case received widespread media attention, with several Thai outlets reporting on the arrest. Some reports used headlines suggesting the American DJ had taken employment opportunities from Thai nationals.

Following the coverage, Erick responded publicly online. In his statement, he acknowledged working as a DJ in Chiang Mai without a work permit. He said he and his team are now working to obtain the proper legal authorisation to work in Thailand.

Erick also said he had no intention of taking employment away from Thai nationals. He stated that he respects Thai people, Thai culture, the local music industry and Thai DJs and artists.

The American DJ added that he has been living in Chiang Mai and works in the city because of his passion for music and connection to the local community.

Under Thai law, DJ work is not listed among occupations specifically restricted for Thai citizens only. However, foreigners working as DJs or in other professions in Thailand are still required to obtain the appropriate work authorisation and comply with labour regulations.

A similar case was reported in Chiang Mai in November last year, when a South Korean DJ was arrested for allegedly working without a permit.

Another more recent case was reported in March this year when a Russian national was arrested for illegally working as a DJ on Koh Pha Ngan.