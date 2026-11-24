An American man was among two people arrested in Chiang Mai during a crackdown on illegal foreign workers and unlicensed accommodation businesses ahead of the Yi Peng festival yesterday, November 23.

The operation began at 7.30am and covered locations in Mueang Chiang Mai and Saraphi districts.

At the first location, in Phra Sing subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai, officers arrested a 40 year old American man accused of operating accommodation without a licence and working without a valid work permit or outside his permitted employment conditions.

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Police then searched an accommodation business in Nong Phueng subdistrict, Saraphi district, using a search warrant.

Investigators suspected the property was operating as a hotel without the required licence and had failed to report foreign guests staying there.

Officers referred the suspected violations to Saraphi Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings against those responsible.

At the third location, on Singharat Road in Si Phum subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai, police arrested a 26 year old woman on suspicion of working without a permit or outside the conditions of her permitted employment.

Both arrested individuals were transferred to Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Tourist Police said inspections of accommodation businesses and foreign workers would continue in Chiang Mai as part of efforts to enforce licensing and employment regulations during the festival period.

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