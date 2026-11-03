Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns

Airlines have cancelled 108 flights to Chiang Mai and retimed 80 others between November 21 and 28 to avoid Yi Peng sky lanterns, while adding 105 extra services over the same week.

Chiang Mai International Airport will cut its daily operating hours from about 20 to about 12 and has urged passengers to check flight status before travelling.

Group Captain Sakan Udon, director of the airport, said on November 2 that more than 200,000 lanterns are expected inside the airport’s flight safety zone during the festival, based on airport data from October 30.

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The airport has asked airlines not to fly between 10am and 12pm on November 24, or between 7pm and 1am the following morning on November 24 and 25.

Airlines reported the changes to the airport as of October 30, making 293 cancelled, retimed or added flights in all. The airport expects about 210 flights a day during the festival and up to 232 on the busiest days, about 10% more than normal.

Airport staff will inspect the airfield more often for lanterns and debris, and a notice to pilots gives the release times. Sakan asked residents and event organisers to follow Chiang Mai province’s announcement on where and when lanterns may be released, and releases are banned in the Special Surveillance Level 1 red zone covering the take-off and landing paths.

Last year the province banned sky lanterns in parts of six districts, including all of Mueang Chiang Mai and Hang Dong, with penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to 200,000 baht, or both.

The airport said it has arranged enough taxis, shuttle buses and rental cars for arriving passengers, and will open check-in counters to match each period’s flights and add screening points for departures. It recommends online check-in, self-service kiosks and self-bag drop.

Passengers flying between November 21 and 28 should confirm flight times with their airline before leaving home, since flights may still be retimed or cancelled for safety reasons. The airport advises arriving at least two hours before domestic departures and at least three hours before international ones.