Senior AIA officer hospitalised after assault in Chiang Mai restaurant

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 5, 2026, 3:56 PM
166 1 minute read
Senior AIA officer hospitalised after assault in Chiang Mai restaurant | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Amjommie Andmoomu

An assault at a restaurant in Chiang Mai on June 4 left four people injured, including a senior executive of American International Assurance (AIA), who is in critical condition.

The incident occurred at night in a restaurant in Chiang Mai, where the insurance staff had gathered to celebrate the promotion of senior officer Thanakrit Wichiansamut. The event was attended by several colleagues, including Kantamate Withunchaisin, who later spoke to MGR Online.

Kantamate said four people were injured during the incident. Thanakrit sustained the most serious injuries, including a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain, and remains hospitalised.

AIA executive attacked during party to celebrate his promotion
Photo via Kantamate’s Facebook account

According to Kantamate, a large group of more than 20 people was also dining at the restaurant at the same time. Before the incident, one person from that group approached AIA staff to complain about the company’s service.

Kantamate said the staff listened and provided clarification, even though they were off duty, and the situation appeared to be resolved.

Unfortunately, the situation escalated after the AIA group left the restaurant. Kantamate said a man from the other group approached and punched him in the face. Another man then repeatedly struck Thanakrit until he reportedly collapsed and lost consciousness.

AIA officer in coma after assault in Chiang Mai
Thanakrit | Photo via MGR Online

Kantamate alleged that members of the group used wine bottles during the assault. Witnesses attempted to intervene, prompting the group to turn their attention towards the witnesses.

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The injured parties later filed a complaint with Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station. Kantamate said he and his colleagues were concerned about the progress of the case after hearing a rumour that the group involved had connections to an influential figure.

He added that none of the attackers involved in the incident had contacted the victims to apologise or take responsibility.

AIA executive attacked in Chiang Mai
Photo via Facebook/ Amjommie Andmoomu

Kantamate described Thanakrit as a polite and approachable colleague who is respected within the organisation, and said he did not believe the executive caused any conflict leading to the incident.

Police from Mueang Chiang Mai Police Station said they are collecting evidence and plan to summon the group involved for questioning as part of the investigation.

Thanakrit remains hospitalised and is scheduled to undergo surgery. A request for platelet donations has been issued at Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, also known as Suan Dok Hospital.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 5, 2026, 3:56 PM
166 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.