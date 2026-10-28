4 Chinese men arrested with crystal meth and Yaba in Chiang Mai

Police arrested four Chinese men at a rented house in Tha Wang Tan subdistrict, Saraphi district, Chiang Mai, yesterday, October 27, with crystal methamphetamine and Yaba.

Officers from the Intelligence Analysis and Special Tools Sub-division received a complaint from locals who reported that a group of foreigners had rented a property in the area and were behaving suspiciously.

Following the complaint, officers obtained a search warrant from Chiang Mai Provincial Court and raided the house. They found four Chinese men, identified as 37 year old Jin Lu, 32 year old Wang Jianan, 29 year old Zheng Jinxin and 40 year old Zou Yu.

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A search of the property uncovered three sets of drug paraphernalia, eight tablets of Yaba, a methamphetamine-based drug, and 26.7 grammes of crystal meth.

During questioning through an interpreter, the four men reportedly confessed to buying the drugs from a friend of Jin Lu for 5,000 baht. They claimed the substances were for personal use rather than resale and said all four had used them inside the house.

The men were taken to a hospital for drug testing, with all four tests returning positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

The four Chinese nationals were charged with possession and use of a Category 1 narcotic. Channel 8 reported that they were detained at Saraphi Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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The Chiang Mai drug arrest follows other reported cases involving Chinese nationals and suspected drug offences in Thailand.

Earlier this month, another Chinese man was arrested at his home in Bangkok on drug-related charges. He was reported to be a leading member of a transnational drug trafficking network responsible for managing shipments of illegal substances from Thailand to China.

In August, a Chinese man and a Thai woman were arrested at a Bangkok hotel after officers found 40 grammes of crystal meth. Officers also found that the Chinese national had overstayed his visa.

Residents in the area had reportedly told officers that several foreigners regularly gathered in the hotel room for what they alleged were drug parties.

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